Suspected drug deaths in first six months of year 22% lower than last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Suspected drug deaths in first six months of year 22% lower than last year

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 1.02pm
The figures were released on Friday (Paul Faith/PA)
The figures were released on Friday (Paul Faith/PA)

The number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland in the first six months of this year has dropped by 22% compared to last year.

In experimental statistics released by the Scottish Government as a result of the drugs death crisis, the number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland in the first six months of 2022 was 562, a drop of 160 when compared to the same period last year.

The figures are based on operational data from Police Scotland, which is not as reliable as official statistics.

Greater Glasgow police division reported the highest number of suspected drug deaths with 103, followed by Edinburgh with 70 and Lanarkshire with 57.

Drugs minister Angela Constance extended her “deepest sympathy” to those affected by drug deaths, adding: “The latest quarterly report on the number of suspected drug deaths indicates that in the first six months of this year there was a 22% fall on the same period in the previous year.

“However, I am aware that this report on suspected drug death uses management information provided by Police Scotland and is based on attending officers’ observations and initial enquiries at the scene of death.

Scottish Labour Party Photocall
Scottish Labour drugs spokeswoman Claire Baker (PA)

“The numbers we are seeing are still far too high and we remain focused on our ongoing efforts to get more people into the form of treatment which works best for them.

“I remain determined that the additional £250 million we are investing in tackling this public health emergency will make a difference and we will continue to prioritise our efforts to turn this crisis.”

Scottish Labour drugs spokeswoman Claire Baker said: “This heart-breaking report shows far too many people in Scotland are still losing their lives to drugs.

“There is no room for complacency – every single one of these deaths is preventable and every single one is a tragedy.

“It is almost three years since the SNP Government declared this a public health emergency yet 3,000 more people have died since then.

“The responsibility for the drug deaths crisis lies squarely with the Scottish Government. It is time for them to use every power at their disposal to fully drive down the number of deaths and get those at risk the help they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports
Angela Rayner has vowed to improve workers’ conditions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rayner outlines plans to improve working conditions and overhaul procurement
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukrainian ambassador pleas for continued ‘patience’ from refugee hosts
The RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have criticised the Government over some of its proposed policies (Alamy/PA)
National Trust: Government going in ‘opposite direction’ to protecting nature
Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss
Number 10 chief of staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks