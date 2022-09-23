Government fiscal plans a Thatcherite-on-steroids budget, says Murphy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government fiscal plans a Thatcherite-on-steroids budget, says Murphy

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 2.33pm
Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy reacts to the Government’s mini budget (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy reacts to the Government’s mini budget (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Government plans for wide-ranging tax cuts are a “Thatcherite-on-steroids” budget, Stormont’s finance minister Conor Murphy has said.

The Sinn Fein minister, who wrote to the Treasury earlier this week seeking targeted support for vulnerable people, said the measures announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng would do nothing to help struggling families or businesses in Northern Ireland.

Income tax and the stamp duty on home purchases will be cut and planned rises in business taxes have been scrapped, as the Chancellor said a major change of direction was needed to kickstart economic growth.

After the delivery of the mini-budget, Mr Murphy had a conversation with the chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp, where he outlined his concerns over the fiscal package and announcements earlier this week of assistance with energy bills.

Mr Murphy said: “A number of days back myself and the Scottish finance minister and the Welsh finance minister wrote to Treasury in advance of today’s fiscal announcement to suggest that we wanted to see targeted support for vulnerable people.

“We wanted to see targeted support for small businesses, we wanted to see a windfall tax on energy companies, we wanted to see support for public services and we wanted to see support for a fair pay rise for public-sector workers.

“I had the opportunity this morning to speak to the chief secretary to the Treasury, so naturally I outlined my complete disappointment at all of those issues remaining unaddressed.

“I also had a very pointed conversation with him in relation to the £100 per household scheme for oil here and the complete and utter inadequacy of that.

“The announcements today do not provide the levels of support for working families, for people who are facing real challenges in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“The measures provide tax breaks for the super wealthy and little else for anyone else in this crisis.

“For that to be presented as some sort of intervention which will assist people who are facing a real crisis, whether in homes or businesses, I think is absolutely ludicrous and I think people will really struggle in the time ahead.”

Asked what he thought about 40 investment zones being created, with tax breaks for businesses, Mr Murphy said: “It is a distraction announcement in the middle of a Thatcherite-on-steroids budget announcement.”

DUP East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said some measures in the Chancellor’s statement were welcome but expressed disappointment that there was no help for working families by increasing the tax-free childcare scheme.

Mr Wilson said: “I am disappointed that the tax-free childcare allowance has not increased from its current 20%.

“I note the Chancellor’s response however, to my question, where he committed that his ministerial colleagues are looking at the matter. Childcare is an enormous cost for working families.

“This was a missed opportunity to increase the tax-free allowance which would release parents into the workplace and help childcare providers.”

Business groups in Northern Ireland said they needed to see more detail on what was being proposed.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “Businesses will welcome the Chancellor’s pledge to focus on economic growth.

“Inevitably, the devil will be in the detail of these proposals, but they must strike the right balance between tackling immediate pressures, driving reform and providing for a sustainable future.

“Moves to target certain business costs, including reversing plans to increase corporation tax and national insurance are welcome interventions at a time of critical need.”

Chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill, said: “The measures announced by the Chancellor might be welcome for some, but only tinker around the edges of the support really required by hospitality businesses here.

“Major financial assistance to cut the pressures caused by the high rate of VAT and a business rates holidays are urgently required.

“Again, it was extremely disappointing that the Chancellor did not see fit to make these critical changes in his statement today.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Rather than attempting to help the millions of people across these islands who are mired in a cost-of-living emergency, what we got from the British Government today was a budget by millionaires for millionaires.”

Ulster Unionist finance spokesman Steve Aiken said the mini-budget was a “huge gamble”.

He said: “While it may address the energy crisis and help reduce inflation, albeit in the short term, it does create the risk of not delivering the growth the economy needs.

“The amount of debt that our nation will accrue will be a challenge for many decades to come, particularly if the huge gamble by the Prime Minister and Chancellor doesn’t succeed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports
Angela Rayner has vowed to improve workers’ conditions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rayner outlines plans to improve working conditions and overhaul procurement
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukrainian ambassador pleas for continued ‘patience’ from refugee hosts
The RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have criticised the Government over some of its proposed policies (Alamy/PA)
National Trust: Government going in ‘opposite direction’ to protecting nature
Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss
Number 10 chief of staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks