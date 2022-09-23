Putin’s war lie is increasingly ‘threadbare’ to Russians, Western officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Putin’s war lie is increasingly ‘threadbare’ to Russians, Western officials say

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 2.57pm
Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP, File)
Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP, File)

Vladimir Putin’s lie that the war in Ukraine is a “special military operation” is becoming increasingly “threadbare” to the Russian population, Western officials have said.

The Russian president’s order for partial mobilisation on Thursday, estimated to be for about 300,000 trained personnel like veterans and reservists, has sparked a wave of protests and people fleeing the country.

Western officials said on Friday that the announcement is likely to cause political problems in Moscow, has the potential to dent support for the war across Russian society and contribute to the “very poor morale” among troops.

One official said Russia has “effectively exhausted the pool of willing volunteers” to fight in Ukraine.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“What you might see in the decision to mobilise is the erosion of this fiction of a special military operation, conducted with a limited portion of its force where much of the Russian population is protected from the effects,” they said.

“Although they continue to maintain that fiction, it is perfectly clear from the reaction of the Russian population, some of whom are voting with their feet either by going out on protests or by leaving the country, that the plausibility of this particular lie is looking very, very threadbare.”

They later added there has been no indication Mr Putin will admit the “special military operation” is in fact a war.

“We feel that the dissonance still that this is creating in Russian society is likely set to increase,” the official said.

Mr Putin has repeatedly shied away from mobilisation and Western officials say the decision is unlikely to solve the problems on the battlefield in the short term.

“It does create political problems in Moscow and it should be seen as a sign of weakness, not of strength,” one official said.

The official described 300,000 people as an “immense number”, meaning authorities will struggle to muster this many before they can get them to be effective in Ukraine.

Their military planners also have the problem of deciding between deploying “very low-quality reinforcements soon or a better-trained force later”.

Western intelligence also confirmed that most recruitment efforts are in the regions as opposed to from wealthy urban families in Moscow or St Petersburg.

The move could also have an impact on the morale of Russian soldiers as those whose term in Ukraine is ending soon may think it will be extended on hearing the news of mobilisation, officials said.

“I think morale we’re generally seeing as bad at every level,” he said.

Officials said the Russian domestic response to the Ukrainian advance has prompted criticism of the military high command and more pointed comments against Mr Putin himself.

They said the range of these voices is growing – including local councillors in Moscow and St Peterburg, the nationalist military-linked community, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, state-sanctioned TV pundits and singer Alla Pugacheva.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports
Angela Rayner has vowed to improve workers’ conditions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rayner outlines plans to improve working conditions and overhaul procurement
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukrainian ambassador pleas for continued ‘patience’ from refugee hosts
The RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have criticised the Government over some of its proposed policies (Alamy/PA)
National Trust: Government going in ‘opposite direction’ to protecting nature
Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss
Number 10 chief of staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks