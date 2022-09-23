Victims’ Commissioner quits, saying she has been ‘sidelined’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Victims’ Commissioner quits, saying she has been ‘sidelined’

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 3.01pm Updated: September 23 2022, 3.34pm
Dame Vera Baird (Northumbria PCC/PA)
Dame Vera Baird (Northumbria PCC/PA)

Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird is to stand down, accusing ministers of “downgrading” victims’ interests in the Government’s priorities and of “side-lining” her office.

In a letter to Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, Dame Vera said that under his predecessor, Dominic Raab, she had twice been invited to apply for a second term in the post, which was due to end in June.

However despite having received assurances from the Ministry of Justice that she was considered to be an “appointable” candidate, there had still been no appointment and the recruitment process was being re-run.

“Asking me to re-apply, given that two opportunities to re-appoint me have already passed, and my office is no longer given much access to ministers, seems more a ploy to keep me in place as a nominal post-holder in the short-term than a genuine invitation,” she said.

“Coupled with this, the Victims’ Bill remains inadequate and the ‘British Bill of Rights’ so severely threatens victims’ human rights that it undermines what little progress the Victims’ Bill is set to bring.

“This downgrading of victims’ interests in the Government’s priorities, along with the side-lining of the Victims’ Commissioner’s office and the curious recruitment process make clear to me that there is nothing to be gained for victims by my staying in post beyond the current extension.

“As such, my term will end on 30 September.”

Dame Vera, a former Labour MP, solicitor general and police and crime commissioner for Northumbria, was originally appointed to the post championing victims’ rights in 2019.

However, in her letter, she said that unlike her predecessor she was not offered an automatic second term, although she was “strongly encouraged” to apply when it was opened up to competition earlier this year.

At the same time she complained of a lack of access to ministers, and that she had not met once with Mr Raab since he invited her to reapply in February.

“The lack of engagement from the top at a time of great upheaval for victims reflected poorly on the Ministry of Justice’s priorities and the Government’s approach,” she said.

For Labour, shadow justice minister Anna McMorrin said Dame Vera’s resignation showed that under the Conservatives, victims of crime were “simply an afterthought”.

“Despite years of promises, we are still yet to see new laws to safeguard those suffering at the hands of criminals,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports
Angela Rayner has vowed to improve workers’ conditions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rayner outlines plans to improve working conditions and overhaul procurement
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukrainian ambassador pleas for continued ‘patience’ from refugee hosts
The RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have criticised the Government over some of its proposed policies (Alamy/PA)
National Trust: Government going in ‘opposite direction’ to protecting nature
Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss
Number 10 chief of staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks