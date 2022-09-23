Greens MSP: Branding anti-abortion protests as ‘vigils’ is wholly inappropriate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Greens MSP: Branding anti-abortion protests as ‘vigils’ is wholly inappropriate

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 4.46pm
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is leading proposals to introduce buffer zones outside healthcare clinics offering abortion services (Katharine Hay/PA)
Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is leading proposals to introduce buffer zones outside healthcare clinics offering abortion services (Katharine Hay/PA)

The MSP leading proposals for buffer zones outside Scotland’s abortion clinics has said it is “wholly inappropriate” to suggest anti-abortion protesters are engaging in “vigils”.

Gillian Mackay, from the Scottish Greens, has proposed the introduction of 150-metre buffer zones around healthcare facilities which provide abortion services.

SNP MSP John Mason, who has previously admitted taking part in what he described as “vigils” outside hospitals carrying out abortions, has been vocal in his opposition.

Mr Mason, who claimed abortions are “seldom essential or vital” and suggested that women are poorly informed when accessing services, received a written warning from the SNP last week over his comments.

Ms Mackay said internal action against “misinformation that has been repeated” was “welcome”.

“Nobody should be being harassed or intimidated outside healthcare settings,” the Central Scotland MSP told the PA news agency.

“I think Mr Mason himself deep down will probably know that there are more appropriate places for those protests to take place.”

On the use of the word “vigil” to describe the gatherings, Ms Mackay said: “To some these will be people having a vigil – but to those who are accessing these services, it’s people protesting (over) their healthcare.

“It’s people actively saying, ‘this should not be allowed, your healthcare should not be allowed’, and I don’t think we tolerate this in any other sphere of healthcare.

“So, I think it’s wholly inappropriate. It is a protest.”

Mr Mason said on Friday that despite being disciplined by his party, he still feels there is a need to speak out on his position.

In an interview with the Glasgow Times, the Shettleston MSP said there was a lack of clarity on why he was facing disciplinary action.

“Was it speaking out on abortion or what was it? I sought clarification in my letter – I don’t have it,” Mr Mason told the paper.

Mr Mason said there are “two key points” to the debate: “One is abortion itself and the buffer zones, and one is generally within a political party, how much freedom is there for backbenchers or anyone to express their own views?

“The link is that abortion has traditionally been, for the SNP and I think most of the parties, a conscience issue.”

He suggested a responsibility to Parliament and constituents means the party line should not simply be followed without question.

“Some backbenchers will always say yes to the Government no matter what,” he said, “just because that’s the way they are made or they want to be a minister at some point.

“But there are others, and there are a number within the SNP and all the parties, who also see they have responsibility for the good of the Parliament and their constituents to be at least questioning things.”

He added that he offers representation for those with pro-life views in the Scottish Parliament – and that failing to have that option “actually undermines Parliament and undermines the SNP”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York (Royal Navy)
HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Parliament watchdog drops probe into Chris Pincher groping claims – reports
Angela Rayner has vowed to improve workers’ conditions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rayner outlines plans to improve working conditions and overhaul procurement
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ukrainian ambassador pleas for continued ‘patience’ from refugee hosts
The RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have criticised the Government over some of its proposed policies (Alamy/PA)
National Trust: Government going in ‘opposite direction’ to protecting nature
Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Fresh calls to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate at next election
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss
Number 10 chief of staff Mark Fullbrook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks