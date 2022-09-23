Prime Minister scraps science policy body in cabinet shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime Minister scraps science policy body in cabinet shake-up

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 4.52pm
The Prime Minister has radically slimmed down the number of cabinet committees (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Prime Minister has radically slimmed down the number of cabinet committees (Aaron Chown/PA)

A ministerial body intended to accelerate scientific research in the UK appears to have been scrapped barely a year after it was set up.

The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) was established by Boris Johnson in June 2021 as a cabinet committee that the then-prime minister said would help cement the UK’s position as a “global science superpower”.

But less than three weeks after taking office, Liz Truss seems to have abolished the council, which does not appear on the list of cabinet committees published on Friday.

In August 2022, a House of Lords committee said the NSTC had met only three times since it had been established and urged it to meet more regularly to “drive progress towards science and technology targets”.

The scrapping of NSTC appears to be part of a wider effort to slim down Government, with the number of cabinet committees falling from 20 in October 2021 to just six.

Global Investment Summit
Boris Johnson set up the National Science and Technology Council in June 2021 to drive efforts to make the UK a 'science superpower' (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Truss also appears to have abolished the National Space Council, set up in 2020 to provide ministerial leadership on developing the UK’s space sector.

Both the National Space Council and the NSTC were chaired by Mr Johnson and included senior ministers such as then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, then-business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Ms Truss herself, then foreign secretary.

Other bodies to be abolished include cabinet committees focused on the Covid-19 response and those intended to promote policies to keep the Union together.

The Union committees appear to have been folded into a wider Home Affairs Committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Therese Coffey, as have the Crime and Justice Taskforce and the Health Promotion Taskforce.

Mini-budget
Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey will oversee the cabinet's Home Affairs Committee (James Manning/PA)

The National Security Council also appears to no longer be a separate body, but has been combined with other foreign policy committees to become the Foreign Policy and Security Council.

The Afghanistan Resettlement Committee has also been abolished.

While Mr Johnson chaired 11 of his 20 committees, Ms Truss now chairs just three, reflecting her main priorities.

These are the Economic Affairs Committee, the Foreign Policy and Security Committee and the sub-committee focused on security and the nuclear deterrent.

Unlike her predecessor, she has no seat on cabinet committees dealing with home affairs or climate change, having abolished the Climate Action Strategy Committee.

The Climate Action Implementation Committee remains, chaired by Cop26 President Alok Sharma and attended by the Chancellor, Business Secretary and other senior ministers.

