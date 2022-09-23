MSP reassures trade unions over abortion clinic buffer zones plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MSP reassures trade unions over abortion clinic buffer zones plan

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 5.34pm
Trade unions met with Gillian Mackay to address their concerns over the potential impact buffer zone legislation could have on future industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Trade unions met with Gillian Mackay to address their concerns over the potential impact buffer zone legislation could have on future industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MSP spearheading proposals to introduce buffer zones around abortion clinics has sought to reassure union leaders on concerns over the legislation’s potential impact on industrial action.

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay engaged with trade unions in a roundtable hosted by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) on Friday, where they discussed her proposed action against anti-abortion protesters and the impact it could have on protests and industrial action by workers in the future.

Ms Mackay said she was “very grateful” for the questions posed to her in the meeting, and said she is “very much” looking forward to working with unions “on an ongoing basis”.

She told the PA news agency: “I’ve been very, very clear from the start that the trade unions are not the issue here and trade unions should not be negatively impacted.

She added: “They are interested in trying to make sure that whatever industrial action they may decide to take can happen where they need it to, and that is absolutely my aim and part of the reason I wanted to speak to them about it this morning.

“I’m very grateful for all their questions and very much look forward to working with them on an ongoing basis on this.

“And I look forward to being challenged by them as well because, as I said to them all, I can’t have the experience that each one of their individual unions and each one of the individual members within those unions has, so I have no doubt that there will be times where they may have to come to me and say, ‘look, we don’t think this is going to work for our particular situation’.”

An STUC spokesman told PA: “The STUC was pleased to meet with Gillian Mackay MSP this morning to discuss our support for her Private Members’ Bill.

“The right to protest and the right to freedom of assembly are sacrosanct. We will continue to constructively play our part with Gillian, the Scottish Government and others who support this Bill to ensure there can be no conflation between the right to protest and the right to access safe abortions free from intimidation and abuse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
Improving pay for NHS workers is ‘one of the next big battles’ trade unions face, Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Union preparing for ‘next big battle’ over NHS pay, conference told
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 600 people cross the Channel in small boats
Paul Urey went to Ukraine as an aid worker (Family handout/PA)
‘Closure’ for Paul Urey’s family as fundraiser to bring body home exceeds £8,000
Labour has pledged to set up specialist rape courts to speed up justice for victims and provide them with dedicated support (PA)
Labour promises specialist rape courts to fast-track cases and support victims
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Home Secretary: ‘Common sense policing’ must come first over ‘symbolic gestures’
Labour has said if it was in government it would enforce high standards from all care providers (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insists vast tax cuts ‘not a gamble’ amid hostile reception
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)
Labour conference gives Starmer chance to stress dividing lines with Tories

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Trade unions met with Gillian Mackay to address their concerns over the potential impact buffer zone legislation could have on future industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks