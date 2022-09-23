The pound is dropping – What will it mean for Britons?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

The pound is dropping – What will it mean for Britons?

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 6.11pm
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)

The pound had its worst day since the early days of the pandemic on Friday after the Chancellor announced his mini-budget.

It fell by more than 3%, yet again dropping to the lowest value against the US dollar for 37 years.

It adds to a months-long fall in the value of the pound. Over the last month, it has dropped by 7% – and the value of sterling is more than a fifth lower than it was a year ago.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

It will mean higher prices for Britons over the coming months and years.

Samuel Tombs, an expert at Pantheon Economics, on Thursday said that inflation will likely increase by around 0.5 percentage points in 2024 because of recent falls in the pound.

This means that every £1,000 that a family spends will be worth £5 less simply because of the drop in sterling, and will leave the average household around £150 worse off every year.

It also adds to runaway inflation, currently at nearly 10% thanks to the massive rise in energy bills facing households and businesses across the UK and Europe.

Energy bills are one of the things that are likely to increase as the pound falls – the price of all of the gas that the UK uses is based on the dollar – even if the gas is produced in the UK.

Foreign holidays are also likely to be more expensive, especially when visiting the US and other countries whose currencies the pound has dropped against.

Fortunately the euro is also weak at the moment, so holidays in Europe are unlikely to increase much in price because of currency changes.

There are also benefits to a lower valued pound. It will now be cheaper for tourists to come to the UK, for example.

It will also likely make British companies more competitive when they export around the world. A cheaper pound means that it is cheaper for people around the world to buy British goods and services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has…
0
Rachel Mackay from Dundee is the head of Hampton Court Palace in London.
How Dundonian Rachel went from Verdant Works volunteer to head of Henry VIII's palace
0
Ed Byrne will host this year's Courier Business Awards.
Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards
0
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insists vast tax cuts ‘not a gamble’ amid hostile reception
Sterling slumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets plunge in ‘worst day ever’ after mini-budget
A Crieff Hydro guests on an EZ Raiders all-terrain vehicle.
Crieff Hydro adds exhilarating off-road visitor attraction
0
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is ‘betting the house’ according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (PA)
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks