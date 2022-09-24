Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour pledges to build National Care Service enforcing high standards in homes

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 7.03am
Labour has said if it was in government it would enforce high standards from all care providers (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour has said if it was in government it would enforce high standards from all care providers (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour has pledged to recruit care workers by guaranteeing fair pay, workers’ rights and appropriate training under a National Care Service as it claimed “too many private equity firms are failing” in their duties to residents.

The party said its research into ratings by the care watchdog had shown around 13% of private equity-owned care homes are not providing good levels of care.

Labour pointed to a review of Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings at the end of June this year, which it said showed that percentage had received the “requires improvement” rating.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said too many private equity firms are failing to provide basic levels of care to residents (James Manning/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said too many private equity firms are failing to provide basic levels of care to residents (James Manning/PA)

Should it get into power, the party has vowed to build a so-called National Care Service which would see private providers required to meet what it called “decent standards, including delivering quality care for residents and running care homes in a financially sustainable way”.

Labour accused some private equity-owned care homes of spending “hundreds of millions servicing debt and avoiding tax”.

Wes Streeting, shadow health and social care secretary, said: “Care home residents deserve to be well looked after and to have the security of a financially stable care home.

“Too many private equity firms are failing to provide basic levels of care to residents, while gambling with care homes’ futures and leeching millions out of the British taxpayer and the pockets of residents.

“Meanwhile care workers are leaving in droves to work at places like Amazon, because the pay and conditions are better.

“It’s bad for residents, their families and the taxpayer.

“The next Labour government will enforce high standards from all providers and kick out those leeching millions out of care.

“We will recruit the care workers needed to look after residents well by guaranteeing fair pay, full rights at work, and proper training.”

Chris Thomas, head of the Institute for Public Policy Research’s commission on health and prosperity, said: “We welcome this commitment to clean up our social care sector.

“Social care should be about helping people thrive, not just survive – and it is unthinkable that some companies with practices antithetical to that mission are awarded government contracts.

“Cleaning up care should mean financial regulation: private providers should have a safe level of reserves and demonstrate they are paying their fair share of tax.

“And a plan should also include minimum ethical standards: paying the real living wage, providing high quality training and demonstrable delivery of high-quality care.”

