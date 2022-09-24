Dozens hear case for British republic at ‘naughtiest’ Labour fringe event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens hear case for British republic at ‘naughtiest’ Labour fringe event

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 9.22pm Updated: September 24 2022, 11.54pm
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Hannah McKay/PA)
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Hannah McKay/PA)

Dozens gathered to hear the case for a British republic at a packed fringe event branded the “naughtiest” at the Labour conference.

Guests at the meeting on Saturday evening – attended by Labour MP Richard Burgon – were warned against a future with a “white, privileged male” as head of state, as the hosts argued power by “accident of birth” is “incompatible” with the party’s democratic values.

The discussion centred on the future of the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death – a polarising topic for Labour, with some dissent possible during a rendition of God Save The King at the conference on Sunday.

The panellists included author Paul Richards, Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee and Dr Adam Tucker, a specialist in constitutional law at the University of Liverpool.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Sarah Meyssonnier/PA)

Mr Richards drew a laugh from the audience as he opened his own address by welcoming them to “naughtiest fringe meeting” of the conference.

Ms Toynbee told the event that she would have liked the Queen to be “Elizabeth the last”, but suggested it would not be a good idea for Labour to call for the abolition of the monarchy at the next general election.

Instead, she said: “Our job is to persuade people gradually, which is working as the tide is moving slowly and in a republican direction, until such a time there’s a majority of people also want to open up the whole issue, have a proper discussion about it.”

She added: “There is of course never a right time, because either Queen Elizabeth is alive and that’s not a very good idea or she’s died and then that’s not a very good idea, either. So there never is a perfect time to talk about this.

“I would like her to have been ‘Elizabeth the last’ but there was no moment, there is no fraction, no nanosecond between her drawing her last breath… and the crown falling upon her son the next instant. There was no moment when we were allowed to discuss it, even.”

Dr Tucker said the King may be “less well equipped” to walk the “tightrope of our politics and constitution and ceremony” than his mother.

He insisted “no political power should ever be held on a hereditary basis”.

Mr Richards said it was the “right time for scrutiny” following the Queen’s death.

He added that, in his view, there is nothing “revolutionary” about wanting to live in a republic, claiming “we’re the unusual ones” with a constitutional monarchy in Britain.

Jenny Rathbone, the Welsh Labour Assembly Member for Cardiff Central, was also in attendance.

A leaflet provided at the event warned that Britain faces a future with a “white, privileged male” as head of state at least until the end of the century.

“There’s little doubt that this will only accelerate calls for an end to the monarchy,” it said.

“Labour for a Republic believes that accident of birth is no qualification for our country’s top job and is completely incompatible with Labour’s values of democracy and equality.

“Under a republican constitution, citizens ,collectively, would be sovereign, with a head of state elected on merit and with responsibility for protecting our constitution. We say Labour must lead on this issue.”

Mr Burgon welcomed a “considered” discussion on the topic.

“In 1993 the law was changed so that the monarch wouldn’t pay inheritance tax on private assets… as opposed to state assets – so private assets,” he said.

“I think these are still legitimate matters of inquiry. And people who respect the Queen’s service… can still hold these views. It’s not an insult to anybody. It’s a legitimate discussion in a democratic society.”

Asked about the meeting earlier this week, shadow minister James Murray insisted that fringe events are not organised, nor endorsed by, the party.

Put to him by Sky News presenter Kay Burley that it seemed “terribly inappropriate” to discuss at the conference whether the monarchy should be abolished, given the current circumstances, he said: “The fringe events are not organised by the Labour Party or endorsed by the Labour Party.

“That’s not the view of the Labour Party frontbench, that’s not the view of myself or Keir Starmer.”

