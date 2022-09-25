Trump should sign contract to behave before Facebook ban lifts, says Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump should sign contract to behave before Facebook ban lifts, says Khan

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 3.28pm
Former president Donald Trump was banned from Facebook (PA)
Former president Donald Trump was banned from Facebook (PA)

Donald Trump should be made to sign a good behaviour contract before being allowed to rejoin Facebook, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

Mr Khan, who repeatedly clashed with the former president while he was in the White House, accused online firms of monetising hate by promoting harmful content.

Mr Trump’s Facebook and Instragram accounts were suspended for two years in June 2021 for posts stoking the violence ahead of the Capitol riot in Washington DC.

A major campaign to boost green investment in London
London Mayor Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

At a fringe meeting at the Labour conference in Liverpool, Mr Khan said: “If it is the case that Donald Trump is a presidential candidate, if it is the case that he is applying to go back on Facebook, Facebook should have an agreement, a contract.”

He added: “He has got to sign up to things he is agreeing to do and not do as a term of taking part on the platform.”

But he said that even if Mr Trump was not on Facebook personally, proxies for him would still be active.

“That’s why it’s really important that Facebook, Meta (the parent company) sort their house out because what we can’t have is another US presidential election which has question marks over it because of how Facebook/Meta is abused or misused by Trump and proxies of Trump.”

At the event, organised by the Antisemitism Policy Trust, Mr Khan also set out the scale of online abuse directed at him.

From May 2016 to May 2022 he said 230,000 racist or abusive messages had been directed at him – an average of around 106 a day.

He said he was branded a “terrorist” by a passer-by while carrying out an interview recently, saying that kind of abuse in the real world had its origin online.

He also hit out at mainstream media organisations and politicians for inflaming problems, saying “it’s a trickle down tone” that filters into online abuse, and criticised the way online articles functioned as “clickbait”.

Mr Trump, he said, was “good for Facebook’s business”.

“This is why, in the absence of them regulating themselves, the Government has got to regulate companies like Facebook and Twitter and that is why the online harms Bill is so important because hate has been monetised.”

The Online Safety Bill has been paused since Liz Truss took office, with changes expected to be made to protect free speech – something which critics fear will water it down.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner highlighted the abuse targeted at MPs and the murders of Jo Cox and Sir David Amess in recent years.

“Since I’ve been an MP I’ve lost two colleagues who have been murdered doing their jobs. When David Amess was killed, the online abuse to me was ‘it’s your fault, you caused David Amess’ death’. I got death threats to myself, death threats to my children.

“It was a pretty awful time.”

Editor's Picks