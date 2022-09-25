Figures give ‘terrifying snapshot’ of pressures in A&E, Tories say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Figures give ‘terrifying snapshot’ of pressures in A&E, Tories say

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.03am
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s A&E department operated beyond capacity every day last month, the Scottish Conservatives have revealed.

The party said statistics provided through a freedom of information request present a “terrifying snapshot” of the pressures faced by emergency departments.

Routine hourly checks by staff at the hospital showed that its A&E capacity of 40 patients was exceeded throughout August by an average of 200% – or 80 patients – at any given time.

On its busiest day over the summer months – August 15 – the department reported looking after 144 patients, meaning it was over capacity by 104.

The NHS Lothian figures also showed that, since the start of 2022, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s emergency department has, on average, been beyond capacity for 22 hours per day.

The Tories said that similar capacity issues have also been reported in A&E departments at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Western General Hospital, and St John’s Hospital in Livingston over the summer.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, has urged for action before “more lives are needlessly lost” due to excess delays.

He has warned he is “certain” the over-capacity issues are “not unique to NHS Lothian”.

Dr Gulhane said: “These stats provide a terrifying snapshot of the unbearable strain frontline A&E staff are operating under in Scotland.

“I’m certain that the over-capacity crisis they reveal is not unique to NHS Lothian, because we know how bad waiting-time figures are in emergency wards across Scotland.

“But it still beggars belief to think that there was not a single moment last month when Edinburgh Royal staff weren’t battling to clear a backlog of emergency patients.”

He added: “No wonder waiting times are the worst on record when staff are constantly stretched beyond breaking point. And the tragic reality is that these excess delays lead inevitably to avoidable deaths.

“The buck stops with Humza Yousaf and the SNP Government for this crisis, and they must not attempt to shift the blame.

“Our dedicated NHS workers are burning out. Both A&E staff and patients are being let down by the SNP’s dreadful workforce planning, which has left Scotland’s A&E wards dangerously under-staffed for years.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I recognise A&E departments, including NHS Lothian, are working under significant pressure and I am grateful for their continued efforts as we recover from the pandemic, which is still affecting services.

“As I have made clear, the latest A&E performance is not where it needs to be. A letter has issued to boards setting out immediate actions to ensure immediate performance recovery and I will meet with the boards facing the most challenges next week to discuss further support to their improvement plans.”

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director at NHS Lothian, said: “Our emergency departments have been experiencing sustained and extreme pressure.

“Increased demand for services, high volumes of patients presenting with complex and serious cases, high occupancy rates and staff absence – combined with ongoing pressures across all aspects of the healthcare system – has meant that our emergency departments have been extremely busy, with often long waiting times for patients to be see or for ongoing admission.

“Despite these challenges, our teams remain committed to delivering high quality and safe patient care.”

Editor's Picks