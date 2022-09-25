University launches offer of free breakfasts to its students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University launches offer of free breakfasts to its students

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.03am
The university will offer a twice-weekly Breakfast Club to its students (Steve Parsons/PA)
The university will offer a twice-weekly Breakfast Club to its students (Steve Parsons/PA)

Students at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) will be able to fuel up for their studies with free breakfasts.

The university announced it will offer students a kick-start to the day at its twice-weekly Breakfast Club.

The initiative also aims to “make a small difference” as many continue to struggle with rising food and energy prices.

The launch comes as Monday marks Better Breakfast Day, which seeks to promote the importance of the first meal of the day.

Dr Lucy Meredith, interim principal and vice-chancellor of UWS, said: “At UWS, we are here for our students, and this is another example of how we are supporting them during their studies.

“With costs increasing in many areas of life, we are hopeful that this will make a small difference in ensuring our students are fuelled up for the day ahead.

“Not only will they have a healthy kick-start to their day, but breakfast is known to positively impact learning and general health.

“Research shows the impact skipping breakfast can have on learning and this initiative demonstrates our commitment to the mental and physical wellbeing of our students.

“It’s fantastic to be back together on our campuses again and eating with others has proven benefits. I would like to thank our catering staff and everyone involved in supporting us with the Breakfast Club.”

Rebecca Grant, president of UWS’s students’ union, added: “We are delighted to see the Breakfast Club launching at the university to support our students.

“It will bring so many benefits and it’s a great opportunity to catch up with classmates and students from the wider UWS community.”

