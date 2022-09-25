College lecturers launch strike action in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

College lecturers launch strike action in pay dispute

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.04am
Around 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action (Peter Byrne, UCU)
Around 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action (Peter Byrne, UCU)

Thousands of lecturers and other staff will launch a campaign of strike action from Monday in a dispute over pay.

Around 4,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 31 colleges in England will take up to 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks.

The union said the level of industrial action being undertaken is “unprecedented” in England.

Staff will be picketing outside colleges on each morning of strike action.

The union said that since 2009 pay in further education has fallen behind inflation by 35% and the pay gap between school and college teachers stands at around £9,000.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Strike action on this scale in further education is unprecedented but our members have been left with no other option, they are being pushed into poverty by college bosses who refuse to raise pay to help them meet the cost-of-living crisis.

“College staff deliver excellent education but over the last 12 years their pay has fallen behind inflation by 35% and now thousands are skipping meals, restricting energy use and considering leaving the sector altogether.

“This strike action will continue for 10 days unless college bosses wake up to this crisis, stop dining off the goodwill of their workforce and make a serious pay offer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Companies are ‘desperate’ to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts, says Make UK (Alamy/PA)
Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report
Mr Jackson (left) said that the Government needs an off ramp from the massive support it is providing on energy bills. (Leon Neal/PA)
Ofgem should bring down standing charge, energy boss says
Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures (John Walton/PA)
Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers
The Post Office says its branches are preparing for a spike in customers depositing paper £20 and £50 banknotes this week (Rui Vieira/PA)
Post Office expects rush of customers depositing paper £20 and £50 banknotes
Over a third of savers say that they are relying on their savings to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Building Societies Association (PA)
One in seven people ‘dealing with the cost-of-living crisis with no savings’
The average price tag on a home increased by £2,587 or 0.7% in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
Average price tag on a home jumped by £2,587 in September, says Rightmove
Gymfinity Kids has set out plans to triple in size after securing a £5m cash boost (Gymfinity Kids/PA)
Gymfinity Kids clubs chain seeks to triple venues after £5m cash boost
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour pledges to use state-owned investment fund to ‘build British industry’
Mick Lynch, RMT (Jonathan Brady/PA)
RMT’s Mick Lynch describes first meeting with Transport Secretary as ‘positive’
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Chancellor hints more tax cuts are on the way

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks