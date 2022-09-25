Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-England star Neville due at conference as Labour sets out investment plan

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.05am
Sky Sport’s pundit Gary Neville (John Walton/PA)
Sky Sport’s pundit Gary Neville (John Walton/PA)

A Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will use her speech at the party’s conference in Liverpool to set out the plan, which would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.

Ms Reeves has the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visit an insulation project on a social housing site in Bootle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville used a Daily Mirror interview to brand the tax cuts announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng “immoral” and “madness”.

The Sky Sports pundit said Liz Truss was “taking the absolute Mickey out of us” by cutting taxes for the wealthy and declared that having the Labour leader as prime minister would be “a change that cannot come quick enough”.

Ms Reeves’ keynote speech at noon will be a chance for Labour to set out an alternative economic course after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.

The creation of the national wealth fund could be modelled on similar institutions in countries like Norway and Singapore, and its aim is to create long-term wealth for Britain.

Ms Reeves is expected to say: “Here is the deal: The next Labour government will create a national wealth fund so that when we invest in new industries, in partnership with business the British people will own a share of that wealth and the taxpayer will get a return on that investment.”

Labour wants to target the money at industries where public investment could attract further private sector spending to deliver energy security and a zero-carbon economy.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Bootle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The projects include eight new battery factories, six clean steel plants, nine renewable-ready ports, the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser plant and net-zero industrial clusters in every region of the country.

Ms Reeves will say the plan will result in “wealth that the British people will own a stake in” and “wealth that is invested in our country’s future”.

The party would also establish an Industrial Strategy Council (ISC) to scrutinise progress in meeting policy commitments, in the same way the Climate Change Committee monitors governments’ actions in meeting environmental goals.

It would examine progress against four pledges: delivering clean power by 2030, harnessing data for public good, caring for the future and building a resilient economy.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “While the Conservatives are dusting off the same tired old policies that got us into this mess, Labour is looking to the future.

“Businesses and workers want a partner in Government that can offer certainty, bringing with it the confidence to invest in Britain.”

Other policy announcements include a commitment to clean up England’s rivers, with a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030.

