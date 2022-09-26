Truss urged to attend meeting of Macron’s European club to boost UK-EU trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss urged to attend meeting of Macron’s European club to boost UK-EU trust

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 5.28pm
Editors please note alternative crop. Prime Minister Liz Truss (right) holds a bilateral meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022.
Editors please note alternative crop. Prime Minister Liz Truss (right) holds a bilateral meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022.

Liz Truss has been urged to attend a meeting of European leaders by Brussels’ representative in the UK.

European Union ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida suggested the Prime Minister should attend the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Prague in October.

He also said Ms Truss’ new administration offered an opportunity to resolve difficulties between Brussels and Westminster as he warned levels of mutual trust had dropped “too low” in recent years.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
EU ambassador to the UK Joao Vale de Almeida as he presented his credentials to the Queen when he took office (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The European Political Community is Emmanuel Macron’s scheme to bring together EU nations and countries outside the bloc, potentially including the UK.

No 10 is thought to be considering whether Ms Truss or another minister will attend the gathering.

At a fringe meeting at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the ambassador said levels of mutual trust between the UK and EU were “too low to be able to produce good results” .

Calling for more regular summits, he said: “Where is the dialogue between our leaders?

“It’s not happening and when it happens it’s not necessarily on a good basis.”

Mr Vale de Almeida said he would “fully support” the presence of Ms Truss at the EPC meeting: “This will be, if it happens, a very good signal in a direction of starting a new cycle, having a mature relationship on issues of fundamental common interest.”

The EU views the Government’s attempts to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol as illegal and Mr Vale de Almeida said the UK and Brussels needed to remove the stumbling blocks that prevented progress in the relationship.

He said it had been difficult to come to a “sound platform of understanding”.

The message to Ms Truss was to “seize the opportunity that the beginning of a new cycle should provide to reassess where we are and to fundamentally opt for a constructive path forward in trying to find solutions for the problems that have been identified in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

Downing Street partygate
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)

At the event, hosted by the Centre for European Reform, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said “of course” Ms Truss should attend the EPC meeting in Prague because “these are our allies, our partners”.

He said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will override parts of the deal signed with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements, was a “kamikaze approach to diplomacy” and warned that if it passed it would risk “a trade war with our closest allies”.

Mr Lammy also defended Labour’s approach to Brexit policy: “I think it’s completely legitimate for us in the Opposition to set out our ambition to solve problems that are emerging but to rule out joining the single market and customs union at this stage “

