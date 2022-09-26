Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed by MSPs over cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon to be quizzed by MSPs over cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.03am
Nicola Sturgeon will face questions for an hour and a half (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon will face questions for an hour and a half (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon will be quizzed by a group of MSPs who are Holyrood committee conveners to discuss efforts to tackle the rising costs of living.

In a session lasting an hour and a half, the First Minister will speak to the Conveners Group on Wednesday morning.

Questions will cover a number of topics, including the Programme for Government announced on September 6.

The First Minister last spoke to the Conveners Group in March, discussing the Scottish Government’s response to the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 recovery.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam McArthur is expecting a focus on the cost of living (Fraser Bremner)

Speaking ahead of the session, chairman of the Conveners Group, Liam McArthur, said: “This session will give conveners the opportunity to jointly question the First Minister on issues of concern and relevance to the work of Parliament’s committees.

“I would expect there to be a strong focus on some of the key themes raised in the recent Programme for Government and how these relate to the impact of the rising cost of living.”

The Programme for Government is the legislative agenda for the next year.

Ministers pledged to freeze rents in Scotland using emergency legislation, with rail fares also being frozen until next March.

It also set out plans to abolish the not proven verdict and allow councils to introduce tourist taxes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

The Government backed changes to the rules governing the conduct of MPs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government backs proposed restrictions on MPs’ second jobs
A think tank said that for a homeowner with a £140,000 mortgage, rates rising to 5% could mean monthly payments increasing by around £190 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Hundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market after mini-budget
Sterling’s fall in value is ‘hurting consumers’, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic boss warns fall in value of pound is ‘hurting consumers’
Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday sent the value of the pound down by several per cent. (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Chancellor to meet with City investors after budget sparks market chaos
The ferries are due to be completed next year (PA)
Ferguson document reports raise ‘fundamental questions’, says John Swinney
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in his hotel room in Liverpool preparing for his speech to delegates at the Labour Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour argues ‘cavalry is coming’ after ‘reckless’ Tory economic strategy
Downing Street has confirmed it will employ Liz Truss’s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook directly after it emerged he was being paid through his lobbying company (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Top Truss aide to be directly employed by No 10 after being paid by…
Former prime minister Boris Johnson served as London mayor for eight years (House of Commons/PA)
London city hall must strengthen rulebook, probe into Boris Johnson finds
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer takes aim at Tories as Labour buoyed by promising poll
Education Secretary Kit Malthouse has been urged to make sure that commitments made by both council bosses to improve services over 12 months were followed through (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Serious child safeguarding concerns remain, Education Secretary told

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks