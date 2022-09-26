MSPs seek clarity over proposed new hunting with dogs laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs seek clarity over proposed new hunting with dogs laws

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.04am
The committee has called for clarification on a range of issues relating to the hunting with dogs proposals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The committee has called for clarification on a range of issues relating to the hunting with dogs proposals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Urgent clarification is needed on several areas of the Scottish Government’s bill on hunting with dogs, MSPs have said.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee has been scrutinising proposals which will replace the existing Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.

The Hunting with Dogs Bill aims to make the law easier to understand and enforce and to close loopholes to address widespread concern that illegal hunting practices are still taking place.

It also aims to maintain the highest animal welfare standards while permitting predator control use of dogs, where there is no alternative.

Legislative plans would make it an offence to hunt wild mammals in Scotland using a dog – except in limited circumstances, including protecting livestock and crops.

Specific conditions would have to be met such as limits on the number of dogs and introducing a licensing scheme.

But the cross-party committee have said the proposed licensing scheme, which would permit the use of more than two dogs in certain situations, needs further clarification on how it would work.

And MSPs have asked for clarity on the impact of including rabbits in the wild mammal definition, and how a two-dog limit for searching, stalking or flushing mammals from cover above ground, would work in practice.

The Scottish Government has also been asked to clarify how a one-dog limit for searching or flushing foxes or mink from cover below ground would work effectively.

Clarification is also being sought on trail hunting exceptions which would allow up to two dogs to be trained to follow an animal-based scent.

Finlay Carson, committee convener, said: “The Bill aims to maintain the highest animal welfare standards whilst permitting predator control using dogs, where there is no alternative.

“But it became clear during our evidence-taking that more information is needed to address the legitimate but polarised concerns expressed by many of the stakeholders.

“It’s important that we get this right in order to close the loopholes which have made it more difficult to enforce the 2002 foxhunting ban.

“I’d like to thank all stakeholders who took the time to give evidence during our inquiry.

