Rise in number of residential rehabilitation places approved in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rise in number of residential rehabilitation places approved in Scotland

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.34pm
Drugs statistics were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)
Drugs statistics were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)

The number of places approved for alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation treatment has increased from last year.

There were 218 placements approved between April and June this year, compared to 78 during the same period last year.

The average number of placements is currently sitting at 67 per month during the current financial year, up from 39 per month in 2021/22.

Spending on residential rehabilitation increased from £969,277 during the first three months of the year to £1,746,986 between April and June.

Separate statistics showed a slight fall in waiting time performance for people accessing specialist drug and alcohol treatment services.

Between April and June, 90.6% of community referrals were completed with a wait of three weeks or less, compared to 92% in the previous quarter.

Ministers in Edinburgh have pledged to invest in residential rehabilitation in response to Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.

Last year, the Scottish Government said it would invest £100 million to residential rehabilitation over the current five-year term of the Scottish Parliament.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Angela Constance said the goal was for a 300% increase (Jane Barlow/PA)

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said the goal was to increase funding by 300%.

She said: “We welcome the publication of these latest statistics published by Public Health Scotland, and are encouraged to see that between April and June this year there were 218 placements into residential rehabilitation.

“These numbers represent the highest number of quarterly placements on record, meaning more people with problem drug and alcohol use are accessing residential treatment and support to aid their recovery.

“While the statistics do indicate progress, we recognise that more can still be done to get people into appropriate treatment quicker in order to reduce harms and help with recovery.

“Through our work on pathways into rehab and investment in capacity we aim to increase the number of placements by 300% over the course of this parliament, so that in 2026 at least 1,000 people are publicly-funded for their placement.

“Our National Mission aims to widen access to all types of treatment.”

She continued: “Some individuals and groups face additional challenges in accessing the treatment they need, this is why we have acted on research which highlighted the need to improve provision for individuals with specific needs and made funds available through the improvement fund.

“We are investing a total of £250 million over the course of this Parliament in a range of different treatments and services in order that all those affected, and their families, can receive the support which is right for them when they need it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and rormer EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaking to the media at Iveagh House (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michel Barnier says EU ‘must not back down’ over Northern Ireland protocol
The pound has managed to recover ground and London’s top index was in the green following the Bank of England surprise intervention to calm gilts markets on Wednesday (Yui Mok/ PA)
Pound and FTSE recover losses after Bank’s surprise monetary intervention
Ben Wallace (Tristan Fewings/PA)
£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’
The fallout from last week’s mini-budget has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pensions sector, it is claimed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Market turmoil ‘has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pension sector’
The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts
0
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Drugs statistics were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks