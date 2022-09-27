MSPs urged to back Bill to unseat politicians who fail to turn up to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MSPs urged to back Bill to unseat politicians who fail to turn up to Holyrood

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 2.04pm
Derek Mackay remained in his post as MSP despite failing to turn up to Parliament for more than a year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay remained in his post as MSP despite failing to turn up to Parliament for more than a year (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs have been urged to back a Bill which aims to unseat MSPs convicted of a crime or who do not take part in their parliamentary duties.

Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson has lodged the final proposals of the Removal from Office and Recall Bill which went to consultation earlier this year.

The Central Scotland MSP is now urging politicians from across the political divide to back the Bill which would make it easier to remove an MSP from office.

The proposals aim to bring the Scottish Parliament in live with local authorities, where councillors can be removed if they do not take part in proceedings for six months without a valid reason.

Scottish Parliament
Graham Simpson MSP is urging MSPs to back the proposals (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It follows the former finance secretary Derek Mackay’s resignation from the Scottish Government after a number of messages he had sent to a 16-year-old boy were made public.

However, he stayed in his post as an MSP and received a parliamentary salary despite failing to return to Holyrood for more than a year before standing down at the 2021 election.

And the Bill would also ensure that any MSP who is given a prison sentence is automatically removed from office.

The Scottish Conservatives say the proposals come as SNP MSP Bill Walker was not obligated to resign in 2013 after he was convicted on assault and breach of the peace charges.

Current legislation requires an MSP to be sentenced to a year or more in prison to be removed from their post.

Mr Simpson said: “I’m pleased my Bill to ensure that it will be easier to remove MSPs who don’t carry out their duties has now reached this stage.

“The consultation responses were positive and showed a desire among the public for them to have the ability to remove politicians from the Scottish Parliament who are clearly not serving those who put them into that privileged position.

“Taxpayers should not be continuing to subsidise MSPs who do not even turn up to the Parliament, yet can still claim a large salary and expenses.”

A mechanism also exists that allows constituents of Westminster MPs to remove them from office if a recall procedure is launched.

Mr Simpson has said it is time for the Scottish Parliament to get up to speed with legislation across the country.

He said: “It is time the Scottish Parliament caught up and my plans would mean the public can be confident in the future that this would occur with MSPs who have fallen short of the standards expected of them.

“I hope that my fellow MSPs will see that my Recall Bill is common sense and that it will secure cross-party support. I urge all of them to back it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and rormer EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaking to the media at Iveagh House (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michel Barnier says EU ‘must not back down’ over Northern Ireland protocol
The pound has managed to recover ground and London’s top index was in the green following the Bank of England surprise intervention to calm gilts markets on Wednesday (Yui Mok/ PA)
Pound and FTSE recover losses after Bank’s surprise monetary intervention
Ben Wallace (Tristan Fewings/PA)
£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’
The fallout from last week’s mini-budget has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pensions sector, it is claimed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Market turmoil ‘has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pension sector’
The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts
0
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Derek Mackay remained in his post as MSP despite failing to turn up to Parliament for more than a year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks