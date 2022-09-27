Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 2.56pm Updated: September 27 2022, 3.36pm
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)

Prominent supporters of Rishi Sunak have issued stark warnings about the Government’s economic strategy, echoing some of the concerns the former chancellor made on the campaign trail ahead of Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest.

While Boris Johnson’s former chancellor has remained silent in the face of the market turmoil triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, some of his old allies have publicly warned that the combination of major tax cuts and fresh borrowing will spell trouble for both the country and the Conservatives.

Mr Sunak had spent the vast majority of the campaign warning against Ms Truss’s promise of tax cuts, labelling them a “moral failure” at one stage and warning that some of his rival’s plans could worsen inflation.

Huw Merriman, chairman of the Transport Select Committee, issued his own broadside against the Truss administration late on Monday night, after a day in which the pound plunged to historic lows against the dollar and new polling indicated a promising lead for Labour.

Mini-budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has come under pressure following a negative market reaction to his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)

“Those of us who backed Rishi Sunak lost the contest but this poll suggests that the victor is losing our voters with policies we warned against,” Mr Merriman tweeted.

“For the good of our country, and the livelihoods of everyone in our country, I still hope to be proven wrong.”

While free-marketeers within Tory ranks were buoyed by Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of tax cuts set out on Friday, it had been labelled a “gamble” by some economists even before the chaos in the currency markets.

On Tuesday, Mel Stride, a former Sunak backer and the Conservative chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, warned that the plan was putting “in jeopardy” the Tories’ reputation for financial competency.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, he said: “I think we’re in an extremely difficult situation.

“There’s much talk understandably about where the pound is, but I think the bigger concern actually is the bond markets and the fact that yields now have spiked so high, and in fact on 10-year gilts we have higher yields or higher costs of borrowing for Government than is the case in Italy and Greece.

“So the country is in a very difficult position and what we’ve got to try and do now is get back that confidence from the markets, both on a monetary side, so that’s the Bank of England’s activities, and also the Government, the Treasury in particular, I think putting a lot more flesh on the bones of this dash for growth.

Mel Stride interview
Conservative chairman of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Supply-side reforms that it’s looking at bringing forward to try and convince the markets that this push towards growth is something that is realistic.”

He added: “I think we are where we are, it’s not where I would be in the first instance… the bit that I do have some issues with, I have to say, is unfunded tax cuts of the kind of order that we’re looking at here and that really I think is the part that has spooked the markets, because those tax cuts have got to be paid for.”

Other senior Conservative figures had already expressed some concern about the unexpected package of measures.

Conservative former chancellor George Osborne urged the Government to end the “schizophrenic” policy of slashing taxes and increasing borrowing.

He told Channel 4 that “you can’t just borrow your way to a low-tax economy”.

“Fundamentally, the schizophrenia has to be resolved – you can’t have small-state taxes and big-state spending,” he said.

Former deputy prime minister Damian Green also told GB News “there’s more to conservatism than tax cutting” and said with a general election in two years things “have to happen quickly”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The pound has managed to recover ground and London’s top index was in the green following the Bank of England surprise intervention to calm gilts markets on Wednesday (Yui Mok/ PA)
Pound and FTSE recover losses after Bank’s surprise monetary intervention
The fallout from last week’s mini-budget has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pensions sector, it is claimed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Market turmoil ‘has exposed vulnerabilities in the UK’s pension sector’
Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging (Tim Goode/ PA)
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn
The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
Morrisons saw sales slip and earnings fall (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons’ earnings halved amid ‘very subdued’ consumer sentiment
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry's newest cafe
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks