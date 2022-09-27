Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.04am
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will visit new York this week in a bid to boost US-UK trade (Victoria Jones/PA)
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will visit new York this week in a bid to boost US-UK trade (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kemi Badenoch will hail the “special relationship” between the UK and the US when she travels to New York for her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary.

The visit will see Ms Badenoch bid to boost trade links between the UK and the US, days after Prime Minister Liz Truss admitted during her own recent visit to New York that a much-coveted post-Brexit free trade deal may remain out of reach for several years to come.

The trip also comes amid ongoing unease in the Biden administration over the UK’s ongoing row with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a set of concerns that have threatened to sour relations between the UK and the US amid American concern about the impact on the peace process.

More immediately, the plunge of the pound in recent days following Friday’s tax-cutting mini-budget also triggered questions about the country’s economic direction under the new administration.

Coming after a tumultuous few days in UK politics, the visit will see Ms Badenoch take part in the fifth annual Atlantic Future Forum aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York Harbour, where UK businesses across the defence and technology sector will aim to attract US investors.

A meeting with US trade representative Katherine Tai is also scheduled for the new Trade Secretary.

During the visit, Ms Badenoch is expected to put a stress on the importance of the two countries working together to defend the rules-based international order, as well as on the role of free trade in delivering global economic security and growth.

“The US is our single most important trade, defence and security partner. We share the same values – freedom, free trade and the rule of law,” she said.

“Our special relationship means together we are a force for progress as we face down countries who threaten these values.

“The UK is a low-tax, high-talent, innovation nation and I will show America’s biggest companies that we are ready to be their investment partner of choice.”

Ms Badenoch is expected to use the visit to promote the UK as a “defence, cyber and tech superpower”, as well as highlighting the benefits of state-level trade deals, following the signing of agreements with Indiana and North Carolina.

Oklahoma and South Carolina are the next targets for trade agreements, the Department for International Trade said.

