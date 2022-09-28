Mini-budget ‘reckless with nature’, says Church of England bishop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mini-budget ‘reckless with nature’, says Church of England bishop

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 11.09am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The Church of England’s lead bishop on the environment has said the Government’s mini-budget displays a “recklessness with nature”, describing it as “a travesty”.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, shared a lengthy Twitter thread in which the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) criticised the Government’s proposed 38 investment zones.

These are areas in England where planning rules will be loosened to release more land for commercial and housing developments.

Mr Usher said Kwasi Kwarteng’s plans showed “a real disdain for the planet at a time of climate emergency and biodiversity collapse”, the Eastern Daily Press reported.

He said land management schemes introduced to ensure the natural environment is protected on farmland could be rolled back.

He also expressed concerns that the Government does not plan to keep European laws protecting wildlife, rivers, clean air and food standards after unveiling its Retained EU Law Bill.

Mr Usher said: “The Government’s rhetoric of pitting nature and climate change action against investment and growth, I don’t think is healthy and neither is calling our internationally agreed commitment to the environment ‘burdens’.

“It does need to be urgently challenged.

“My clear message is I believe the Government’s current course of action – its current recklessness with nature – is a travesty.

“It fails to understand that healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy.

“Now is the time to speak up for the care of God’s creation, but also so this generation and future generations can enjoy the awe and wonder of God’s creation.

“Investment is important and finding jobs is really important, but should that be at the cost of what the Government is calling ripping up red tape?

“Red tape often is there for a purpose and has been developed over many years because of environmental disasters we have faced in the past.”

Graham Usher
Graham Usher (Alamy/PA)

Mr Usher, who is a keen beekeeper, began life as an ecologist and was appointed lead bishop on the environment by the Archbishop of Canterbury last year.

On the day of the mini-budget last Friday, he wrote on Twitter: “I’m deeply concerned by the way the Government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities.

“Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible.

“They do this at our peril.”

He was also critical of the economic impact of the mini-budget, telling a press conference in Norwich earlier this week: “There seems to be some deep inequality around how it has been set and whether it will provide any support at all for the poorest in our communities facing the cost-of-living crisis.”

