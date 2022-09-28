New website aims to provide ‘vital support’ to people with money worries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Scottish Government website set up to provide financial advice during the cost-of-living crisis will be a “trustworthy” source of information, the Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shona Robison spoke as the Government unveiled the new site, saying it would provide “vital support” for those struggling with money worries.

It comes in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, which has seen prices for food and energy soar, while rising interest rates are also impacting on mortgage payments for homeowners.

The new site, which is online here, includes information on help available for households to meet rising energy, housing and other costs, as well as details on social security payments, including online benefit calculators to show how much money people could receive.

A new advertising campaign, featuring TV, radio and digital adverts, is being launched to promote it and to encourage people to check and see what help they could be eligible for.

Ms Robison said: “The cost of living crisis is impacting every household in the UK and the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within its powers and finite budget to ensure people are supported as far as possible.”

The Social Justice Secretary said: “I know that people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis right now and may not know where to turn for help.

“Our cost-of-living website is a trustworthy online resource with information on the wide range of vital support available.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison launched the new website on a visit to Christians Against Poverty (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“No one should feel alone in this crisis and this website, along with our campaign, aims to encourage people to find out if they are eligible for the extensive support available to access the advice they need.

“We want everyone to get all the financial support and help that is available so I would encourage people to apply for the payments they are entitled to – it might be just the lifeline that is needed right now.”

She continued: “We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year to contribute towards mitigating the increased cost of living crisis and the new website highlights the wide range of support at hand.

“Our package spans a range of support, for energy bills, childcare, health and travel, as well as social security payments that are not available anywhere else in the UK. The website is an important signpost towards them all.”

Ms Robison spoke about the new site as she visited a debt help service in Edinburgh, run by the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

Emma Jackson, Scotland National Director for Christians Against Poverty, said: “We are deeply concerned about the impact of rising costs on low income households.

“Even before rising costs, over a third (36%) of CAP clients had to borrow to meet essential living costs and we know the consequences of problem debt can be devastating for people.

“The new cost of living website from the Scottish Government is a welcome step in helping people to find and access all the vital support that is available to them, including steps to maximise income.

“People need to know help is available. Now, more than ever, we need to take every action possible to support households who are being hit the hardest by the cost of living crisis.”