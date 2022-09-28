Government committed to avoiding NHS strikes, says Health Secretary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government will do “everything in its power” to resolve a pay dispute which could see health staff strike, Humza Yousaf has said.

Pressure has been mounting on the Health Secretary as the industrial dispute with unions representing NHS staff escalates.

Pat Rafferty, the Scottish secretary of Unite, has been urging Mr Yousaf to take action as the union prepares to ballot health workers on industrial action after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

Avoiding a walkout is a priority for the Health Secretary, who told the PA news agency that the Scottish Government is preparing to table an improved offer.

During a visit to Douglas Medical Centre in Dundee, he said: “We will do everything we can within our power to avert strike action.

“I truly believe from my discussions with our trade union partners that they also want to avert strike action too, so that’s a good starting point.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government will do all it can to prevent NHS strikes (Peter Summers/PA)

“But clearly they want an improved offer on the one that we gave them last time round.

“So again, we will meet with trade unions very shortly to table what would be an improved offer and I hope it is accepted.

“But of course, that engagement with trade unions will continue because none of us want to see strike action in the NHS.”

Mr Rafferty has warned that health staff are preparing for “battle” in the fight for a fair pay rise.

The Scottish Government has been hit by numerous threats of industrial action in recent months, with a strike by waste workers leaving rubbish to pile up in some parts of the country.

Ministers were forced to intervene in a pay dispute involving Cosla and public sector workers as school staff threatened to walk out.

The potential NHS strikes would impact already struggling services as the sector battles with soaring waiting times.

Mr Yousaf has previously expressed disappointment at rejection of the pay offer, which he said would have amounted to the “biggest single-year NHS pay uplift since devolution”.

Union bosses said the offer would not combat the challenges from the cost-of-living crisis.