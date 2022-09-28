Belarusian opposition leader: UK must continue to lead fight against tyranny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belarusian opposition leader: UK must continue to lead fight against tyranny

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.46pm
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to delegates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to delegates (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK “must continue to lead the global fight against tyranny and oppression”, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Labour Party conference.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya ran against authoritarian leader – and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus’ 2020 election before being pressured to leave the country.

Speaking from the main stage at Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Ms Tsikhanouskaya praised the UK’s role in supporting Ukraine, saying it has “become an example and inspiration to many others”.

Sir Keir Starmer and the Belarussian opposition leader
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulates Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya after her speech during the Labour Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said: “The UK must continue to lead the global fight against tyranny and oppression. People all over the world look to you for your strength. We are together on the front line in the fight for democracy.

“Our fates are intertwined. A threat to democracy in one country is a threat to the whole world. Without victory in Ukraine a free Belarus is impossible, and without a free Belarus there can be no lasting peace in Europe,” she said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other senior figures from the party were in the hall to hear Ms Tsikhanouskaya speak.

She received standing ovations when she took to the stage and at the end of her speech when she shook hands with Sir Keir.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, was used as a launch point for the invasion of its southern neighbour by Mr Putin’s forces.

In August last year, Ms Tsikhanouskaya visited Downing Street, where then-prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK is “on the side” of the pro-democracy Belarusian opposition leader.

“I did not come here to lecture you, I came here to thank you, because Britain understands our fight,”  Ms Tsikhanouskaya said, as she outlined the UK’s stance on Belarus.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya also told the conference in Liverpool about a journalist who she said was imprisoned for treason. She said the journalist is a fan of Liverpool Football Club, and that every day he sings the club’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“In his letters from prison he puts these lines from Liverpool’s anthem: walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart, and you will never walk alone, you will never walk alone,” she said, to applause from the crowd.

She added: “And you never, on our path to freedom and democracy, we never walked alone. You can’t even imagine how much support we have received from all over the world.

“After events in Belarus in 2020 and in Ukraine in February 2022 the world woke up to what tyranny really means, and understood why it has to be defeated. The world understands that human rights and the defence of freedom is not a local issue, and that true democracies must stand together to defend each other.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya tweeted a picture of her meeting the Labour leader, saying: “In my meeting with @UKLabour Leader @Keir_Starmer, I thanked him for the invitation to speak at today’s #LabourConference2022. I am glad that Belarus & Ukraine are so high on the agenda here. The fight for democracy is not a local issue anymore, it is a duty for all of us.”

