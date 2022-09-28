UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.56pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

There is now a willingness in the British Government to have a “serious dialogue” about solving problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking following a meeting with new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Mr Coveney said the messages coming from London were “quite different” from those of recent months.

Mr Heaton-Harris said that he preferred a negotiated settlement with the EU over the post-Brexit arrangement, but added that the Government would continue with its legislation to override parts of the treaty.

The protocol, signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government, effectively keeps Northern Ireland aligned with many EU single market rules to avoid a hard border with Ireland, therefore requiring some checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Devolution in the region has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the governing executive in protest at the economic border created in the Irish Sea by the protocol.

The government has introduced legislation which effectively tears up parts of the agreement, sparking a row with the EU.

Brexit
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is due to discuss the NI Protocol with James Cleverly later this week (Hollie Adams/PA)

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is due to have a conversation with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly later this week on the issue.

But ahead of that, Mr Coveney said his meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris had focused on rebuilding partnerships, stating the aftermath of Brexit had brought “unnecessary tension”.

Speaking about the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: “We know what the obstacles are, they have been there for too long.

“There are new people effectively in the relationships now.

“It is not a coincidence that the new Prime Minister (Liz Truss) has met President (Ursula) Von Der Lyon, President (Joe) Biden, the Taoiseach (Micheal Martin).

“The conversations, from my understanding, have been positive in terms of trying to find a sensible way forward.

“From an EU perspective, they don’t want this issue to drag on.

“The last thing the EU wants to be doing is taking the British Government to court.”

He added: “What the UK and EU have in common far outweighs what divides us.

“The aftermath of Brexit and the protocol issue has been a source of unnecessary tension that we need to move beyond.

“That puts the onus on us, what does that look like in terms of practical compromise?

“We see the messages coming from London now as quite different from the messages we were getting some months ago.

“We do believe there is a willingness now for an honest and open, serious dialogue about trying to put these issues to rest.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said the government preferred a negotiated settlement over the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris said that the Government’s protocol bill was continuing its passage through parliament.

He said: “We want to negotiate a settlement here.

“We want to negotiate with our European partners to find the solutions here.

“But the bill will still go through its processes if that doesn’t work.”

The two ministers said they had also discussed how to restore the Stormont powersharing institutions and controversial government legislation on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Our joint top priority is doing everything we can to ensure an executive is re-established before an election has to be called.”

