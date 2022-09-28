No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 2.15pm Updated: September 28 2022, 4.37pm
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has not seen any evidence of criminality in the procurement and construction of two late and over-budget ferries, but she insisted coming to that conclusion was “not my job”.

The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed hull 802 are due to be completed by the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow next year – five years late and at potentially two-and-a-half times the initial cost.

But an update sent to the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee from the Ferguson Marine CEO, David Tydeman, said the date for handover for 802 will be pushed back again from December next year to the first quarter of 2024, while the Glen Sannox may be subject to “one to two months of slippage”.

This week, new allegations have surfaced that the yard had sight of a more than 400-page report setting out the technical requirements for the vessels before it was awarded the contract.

According to the BBC, it was given to the yard by a design consultant, something that its former owner, Jim McColl, said would have put them in a “very strong position” to win the contract over the five other bidders.

Large parts of the document had been copied verbatim into the Ferguson Marine bid, the report stated.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) rejected claims there had been “preferential treatment” offered to Ferguson Marine given the body’s board voiced its strong opposition to the yard being awarded the contract over the lack of a builder’s refund guarantee.

The auditor general, Stephen Boyle, announced on Wednesday he would look into the procurement process, with the full support of Scotland’s top civil servant, John Paul Marks.

Nicola Sturgeon walking to the Holyrood chamber
Nicola Sturgeon appeared before the Conveners’ Group of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Scottish Tory transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, tabling an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday, questioned if it was time to call in the police.

Public Audit Committee convener Richard Leonard, questioning the First Minister at the Conveners’ Group in the Scottish Parliament, asked if she believed there was criminality in the process.

“I’ve got many responsibilities as First Minister – I take each and every one of them very seriously – but I don’t think anybody would say that I should be the arbiter on this or any issue whether there has been criminality,” she said.

“I’ve certainly seen no evidence of that, but it is not my job.

“We have independent authorities that are there to determine these issues on whatever topic it is that we’re speaking about.”

The First Minister has been called to appear before the Public Audit Committee, which is conducting an inquiry into the issue, in the coming weeks, something she said: “I’m not sure it is true to say I’m looking forward to that opportunity, but I’m certainly very willing.”

A debate on the Scottish Government’s approach to ferries was held on Wednesday afternoon, with opposition MSPs taking aim at ministers over the scandal.

Mr Simpson said what he called “insider dealing” over the contract “goes all the way to the top”, adding: “Make no mistake, the SNP’s handling of this is the scandal.”

The Tory MSP went on to say that no one had taken responsibility for the problems over the ferries.

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said the BBC’s allegations “raise very serious questions”.

While Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie sarcastically praised transport minister Jenny Gilruth, who did not directly address the “enormous elephant in the room” during her speech in the debate.

“The SNP are the reason for this scandal – they didn’t just happen to be in charge at the time, they caused the chaos,” he added.

“Any normal Government, adopting international norms, ministers would resign without delay, but not this Government.

“It’s everyone else’s fault, according to this Government.”

