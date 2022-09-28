Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer says he is ‘serious’ alternative to Truss with ‘common sense’ plans

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 3.10pm
Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a ‘serious prime minister’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said it was time for a 'serious prime minister' (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said he has shifted Labour to the political centre ground as he positioned himself to repeat Sir Tony Blair’s electoral success.

The Labour leader said the party was now closer to the New Labour era than the vision set out by Sir Keir’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader, who served in Mr Corbyn’s top team, said the party was now offering “centre ground, common-sense politics”.

The party’s conference in Liverpool closed on Wednesday with Labour in a buoyant mood following a series of poll leads over the Tories.

The turmoil in the financial markets following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has been seen by Labour as a chance to present itself as a responsible alternative government.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer doing a TV interview at the party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir called for Parliament to be recalled immediately to discuss the crisis, but stopped short of demanding the resignation of either the Chancellor or Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In response to criticism of his presentational style, Sir Keir suggested it was time for a “serious” politician.

Asked if it was time for “Mr Boring”, he said: “Yes.”

“If anybody thinks that a government that loses control of the economy is somehow exciting, I think they need to go and speak to the people who will be looking at their mortgages today, looking at prices today, now looking at their pensions today, and say that they think that sort of excitement is what they want,” he told TalkTV.

“I think they want a serious politician, a serious prime minister, who understands, with a careful, competent, confident plan to lead Britain through this crisis.

“This is not exciting. This is causing people real concern.”

Dismissing questions about his personality on BBC Radio 4’s Today, he said: “If I came on here and said I’ve done a bungee jump you wouldn’t say, ‘Well, great, now we’ve got the prime minister we need’.”

Asked on Times Radio if he was comfortable saying Labour was closer to the party of Sir Tony that it was to Mr Corbyn, Sir Keir said: “I certainly hope so, because Tony Blair won three elections and I want us to win the next election.”

He added: “We are firmly on the centre ground, common-sense politics, practical answers to the challenges the country faces.”

As Sir Keir delivered his keynote speech on Tuesday the party was forced to take action against MP Rupa Huq after she described Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.

In audio published online from a fringe event at the conference, Ms Huq can be heard discussing Mr Kwarteng’s elite school background, before adding that “you wouldn’t know he is black” when listening to him on the radio.

She subsequently apologised for her “ill-judged remarks”.

Sir Keir told LBC: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party, and that was done very, very quickly.”

It was not his personal decision to suspend her, he said, but “it’s a decision I absolutely agree with” and the MP will now face an investigation.

Despite a series of poll leads, Labour figures understand the scale of the challenge the party faces to overturn the 80-seat majority secured by Boris Johnson in 2019.

With the prospect that a hung parliament may be the most likely route to power, the Labour leader did not rule out an electoral pact with the Liberal Democrats.

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir used his conference speech in Liverpool to explicitly say there would be “no deal under any circumstances” with the SNP.

Asked to similarly rule out a deal with Sir Ed Davey’s party, Sir Keir told GB News: “We’re going for a Labour majority, I’ve been very clear about that. And I was very clear that we wouldn’t do a deal with the SNP.”

After extraordinary interventions by the Bank of England and International Monetary Fund in the wake of the market turbulence unleashed by the mini-budget, Sir Keir called for Mr Kwarteng’s plans to be abandoned “before any more damage is done”.

But he stopped short of calling for the Prime Minister to quit or trigger an election.

The Labour leader told BBC News: “I’m leader of the opposition, of course we want an election as soon as possible, but there’s an immediate crisis that’s got to be dealt with.”

The Bank said it would buy bonds ‘on whatever scale is necessary’ (PA)
Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?
There is unease within the Conservative Party, after the Chancellor’s plan sent the markets into a panic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos
Photo shows the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng walking out of the door of his Downing Street residence.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts
0
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Striking barristers resume demonstrations amid talks with ministers over pay
It has been forecast that fees from international students could overtake public funding as a source of revenue for Scotland’s universities (Chris Radburn/PA)
International fees could overtake public funding for universities, MSPs told
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, right, and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have met for talks (Niall Carson/PA)
Restoring Stormont is priority for British and Irish governments – Heaton-Harris
The Bank of England has been forced to apply “plasters on the financial wounds created by the government” after announcing it was launching an emergency UK Government bond-buying programme in efforts to calm financial markets, experts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Bank’s action calms gilts market but signals panic and frustration, experts say
The ferries are expected to be finished next year – fiver years later than planned (Jane Barlow/PA)
No evidence of Ferguson criminality but not my job to determine, says Sturgeon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street to make his way to the Treasury Department to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.
Labour demands recall of Parliament after Kwarteng’s mini-budget triggers chaos
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during a press conference at Hillsborough Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
UK Government willing to have ‘serious dialogue’ over NI Protocol – Coveney

