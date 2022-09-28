Ministers reconsidering inflation-linked benefits rise amid economic turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers reconsidering inflation-linked benefits rise amid economic turmoil

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.50am Updated: September 29 2022, 1.21am
Benefits may not be hiked in line with spiralling inflation, a minister has suggested, while insisting Government plans to cut taxes to the benefit of the most wealthy will continue (Victoria Jones/PA)
Benefits may not be hiked in line with spiralling inflation, a minister has suggested, while insisting Government plans to cut taxes to the benefit of the most wealthy will continue (Victoria Jones/PA)

Benefits may not be hiked in line with spiralling inflation, a minister has suggested, while insisting Government plans to cut taxes to the benefit of the most wealthy will continue.

Treasury minister Chris Philp said that a commitment by former chancellor Rishi Sunak to uprate benefits in line with inflation was under consideration, after reports that different Government departments have been asked to draw up plans for efficiency savings.

The move, reported by the BBC and others, would be aimed at reducing future Government borrowing after the economic turmoil following the mini budget.

Liz Truss is expected to face public questioning about her economic plans for the first time following the fallout from the mini budget on Thursday, as the Prime Minister tours regional BBC radio stations in a morning round of interviews.

On Wednesday, the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of Government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.

Cost of living crisis
The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control (Yui Mok/PA)

The market turmoil had forced pension funds to sell Government bonds to head off worries over their solvency, but this was threatening to see them suffer severe losses.

Following the Bank’s intervention, Mr Philp insisted there would be no consideration “at all” for a change of course by the Government.

“Getting Britain’s economy growing is so important. Important to raise wages and important to pay the tax bills of the future,” he told Sky News.

Responding to reports that Cabinet ministers would be asked to draw up efficiency savings for their departments, Mr Philp told ITV’s Peston: “We are going to look for efficiencies wherever we can find them.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a mini-budget announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on September 23, 2022
Chris Philp said the Government would not consider changing course on its plans after an intervention by the Bank of England (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added the objective of the exercise would be to make sure the Government stays within its existing three-year spending limits.

“Those efficiency savings will firstly make sure we do stick to those spending limits,” Mr Philp said, “and secondly it will enable us, within those spending limits which we are going to stick to, to target things which are going to stimulate growth.”

The minister defended the cut to the 45p rate of income tax, which is set to have most-benefit for high earners, claiming it was only “one-twentieth” of the “fiscal firepower” announced last Friday.

But Mr Philp told ITV that the Treasury would not commit to an expected uprating of benefits in line with inflation.

Pressed about the decision, Mr Philp said: “I am not going to make policy commitments on live TV, it is going to be considered in the normal way, we will make a decision and it will be announced I am sure in the first instance to the House of Commons.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss
Liz Truss is expected to face public questioning about her economic plans for the first time following the fallout from the mini budget (Toby Melville/PA)

Mr Philp was earlier joined by his junior ministerial colleague Andrew Griffith in defending the Government’s plans, with neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor anywhere to be seen or heard on the economy.

His Cabinet colleague Kemi Badenoch described the situation as “the elephant in the room” during her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary.

“But before I go into what we are doing, it would be odd not to address the elephant in the room… and the financial instability in markets over the last few days,” the former Tory leadership candidate told US investors in New York.

“You would by now have heard the Bank of England taking short-term measures to provide stability – as is their job.

“My colleagues, including the Chancellor, continue to work very closely with our institutions to support them in their aims while maintaining their independence. And we must look at all of this in the context of the fundamentals, which are that the UK economy is strong and we have a plan – a growth plan to cut taxes, promote enterprise and cut red tape for business.”

Ms Truss is likely to face close scrutiny on Thursday morning however, as she is due to tour BBC regional radio, fielding questions from the British public as the markets open.

It all comes just days before Tory MPs and thousands of members will descend upon Birmingham for Ms Truss’ first party conference as Prime Minister.

Some of the party’s “big beasts”, including defeated leadership candidate Mr Sunak, are reportedly not attending the conference.

Other Tories, including Treasury Select Committee chair Mel Stride have warned “there’s a lot of concern within the parliamentary party, there’s no doubt about that” about the economic outlook.

Mr Stride also called for ministers to bring forward an independent analysis of their economic plans for the Office for Budget Responsibility as soon as possible.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile called on the Government to recall Parliament to deal with the escalating crisis “before any more damage is done”, as his party’s conference in Liverpool came to an end.

Sir Keir said: “The move by the Bank of England is very serious. And I think many people will now be extremely worried about their mortgage, about prices going up and now about their pensions.

“The Government has clearly lost control of the economy.”

