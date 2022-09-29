Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.16pm
Shares dropped in London on Thursday morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Shares dropped in London on Thursday morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The “positive glow” sparked by a major Bank of England intervention in gilt markets is “fading fast, analysts said on Thursday as turmoil continued to rock London trading days after the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

London’s FTSE 100 index of companies rallied on Wednesday after the Bank stepped in to say it would start buying Government gilts.

But by Thursday morning gloom had set back in among stock traders. The FTSE dropped as much as 2.2% to a fresh six-month low before recovering somewhat later in the morning.

The Bank’s intervention had also helped to push down gilt yields, which regulate how much it costs the Government to borrow.

The Bank said it would buy gilts – essentially the same as printing money – by up to £65 billion in the coming weeks.

It came after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts on Friday last week, sparking a market rout.

Yields on 30-year gilts dropped from a little over 5.1% on Wednesday morning to slightly below 4% just 24 hours later. But the yield is still considerably ahead of where it had been before the mini-budget.

“Gilt yields plunged yesterday while prices jumped after the Bank of England carried out an emergency intervention to buy an unlimited amount of long-dated bonds to restore confidence in a dysfunctional market,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

She added: “Amid a volatile week for UK markets with the FTSE 100 having swung from losses to gains yesterday, the UK index has opened lower with the positive glow from the Bank of England’s £65 billion intervention fading fast.”

Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index, said the underlying risks to the economy are still there despite the Bank’s intervention.

The threat of stagflation in particular – where growth is slow, unemployment high, and prices are rising – is yet to dissipate.

But he said the less positive speculators had “eased off the gas a little” because they think the Bank might take further action down the line.

“That said, it is not all rosy in the markets. A day after the BoE took emergency action to calm turmoil in financial markets, this morning saw the FTSE nearly give back all the gains made on Wednesday,” he said.

Markets in Europe are also falling – the German and French indexes were trading down around 1.5% on Thursday.

The pound gave back some of the gain that it had made on Wednesday, trading down 0.4% to a little over 1.08 dollars.

