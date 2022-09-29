‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.18pm
Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
“Real concern” will be caused to pensioners who are banking on getting a pension increase in line with inflation, after uncertainties were raised over the pensions triple lock, an expert has said.

As the Government looks to cut spending, Treasury minister Chris Philp did not confirm whether benefits will be hiked in line with spiralling inflation.

He told ITV’s Robert Peston that the matter is under consideration.

The triple lock, which is used to uprate the state pension, was previously suspended for a year.

Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.

Inflation is expected to be by far the highest factor this year, potentially putting pensioners in line for an increase of 10% or more.

Last year, the triple lock was suspended, with pensioners receiving a 3.1% increase.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “These comments will cause real concern among pensioners who were banking on getting an inflationary increase to their state pension next year under the triple lock.

“Many pensioners have been left struggling with their finances as the cost of energy and food has soared and their incomes have been unable to keep up.

“The triple lock was suspended last year as wage data was deemed to have been skewed by the pandemic furlough scheme and pensioners were instead given a 3.1% increase which aligned with CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation at the time.

“However, it has since soared, and many pensioners were banking on a big increase from next April to help them manage.”

Ms Morrissey added: “Last week’s mini-budget didn’t really target pensioners and the prospect they could lose out on a decent increase to state pensions while higher earners pay less tax will not go down well.”

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Many disabled people have no choice but to rely on benefits for income.

“They’ve seen real-terms cut after cut, firstly because of a four-year benefits freeze, and then last year’s failure to increase in line with inflation.”

He added: “The Government must stick to its promise to increase benefits in line with inflation, and provide much more direct financial support now to disabled people at the sharp end of this crisis.”

