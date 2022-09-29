Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.28pm
The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Complaints about MSPs and councillors which were made to a “malfunctioning” ethical standards watchdog will not be reinvestigated, it has emerged.

Last year, auditors discovered a “disturbing” number of failings at the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland (CESPLS).

The organisation assesses complaints about the conduct of MSPs, councillors and members of public bodies and then decides whether to investigate.

Commissioner Caroline Anderson, who was appointed in 2019, resigned earlier this year after a period of long-term leave.

Scottish health inequalities
The Scottish Parliament Corporate Body oversees the commissioner’s office (Jane Barlow/PA)

Audit Scotland found that a high number of cases were not being investigated, and recommended that CESPLS complaints received between August 2020 and the end of the year should be reviewed by an external investigator.

On Thursday, representatives from the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB) appeared at Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee to discuss improvements made in governance arrangements since the Audit Scotland report.

MSP Maggie Chapman was one of those who represented the cross-party SPCB, which oversees the commissioner’s office.

She said a new code of conduct was being introduced which would prevent failings like the ones identified by Audit Scotland.

The acting commissioner has been “working very hard” to rebuild trust and recruitment of a permanent replacement is ongoing, she said.

David McGill, the Scottish Parliament’s clerk and chief executive, told the committee there were “legal barriers to the reinvestigation of historic complaints”.

Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “I hear what’s being said, ‘we’ve taken legal advice and you can’t reopen cases and so on’.

“But, if I’m one of those people who’s lodged a complaint about the misconduct of a councillor, an MSP, a board member from an NHS board, or whatever, (that has been) lodged with an organisation which clearly was malfunctioning.

“Why is it so categorical that the door is closed to me to raise that with an organisation which is now being made fit for purpose?”

In 2021, 84% of cases lodged were not pursued by the commissioner, he said.

Ms Chapman said: “I understand where that question comes from and the frustration that some people may well feel.

“(The Scottish Parliament) Corporate Body doesn’t have the power to direct the commissioner to reopen and reinvestigate that, that is up to the commissioner to take that decision.

“And having sought legal advice, the acting commissioner has been very clear he cannot do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings resume following five days with no attempts
Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock
Shares dropped in London on Thursday morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention
Preparations for a future pandemic are being considered by the Scottish Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland must not be complacent preparing for future pandemics, MSPs told
The Government’s plan only caps the cost per unit that households pay (PA)
Truss urged to ‘publicly correct’ statements over £2,500 energy bill figure
Liz Truss gave a series of interviews on local radio (PA)
Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil
A mortgages ticking timebomb awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned (PA)
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London last month (PA)
Barristers to vote on ending strike action after pay offer, Government says
Liz Truss (PA)
Truss insists mini-budget is the ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil
Kemi Badenoch has told the US that the Government’s economic strategies are ‘going for growth in a big way’ during her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kemi Badenoch to US: Britain is ‘going for growth in a big way’ with…

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
2
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
3
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
4
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
5
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
6
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
7
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
8
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
9
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
10
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks