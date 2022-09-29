Channel crossings resume following five days with no attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Channel crossings resume following five days with no attempts

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.32pm
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crossings of the English Channel in small boats have resumed on Thursday following five days with no attempts.

A group of people, thought to be migrants, was brought to shore in Dover, Kent on Thursday morning following a small boat incident in the Channel, the world’s busiest shipping lane.

People, including a small number of children, were wrapped in blue blankets and carrying their belongings in black bin bags as they walked through the Border Force compound in Dover.

This follows five days with no Channel crossings, likely due to poor weather.

The news comes as the total number of people making the dangerous crossing so far in 2022 has passed 32,000, according to PA analysis of Ministry of Defence figures.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some 650 people crossed the Channel in 14 boats on Friday, September 23, bringing the year’s total to 32,308.

August 22 was the date with the highest number of people brought to the UK so far this year, with 1,295 people rescued in the Channel.

1,160 people were brought to shore on September 4, and 1,142 were rescued on September 22.

There have been 27,040 crossings since the announcement of the Rwanda deal by then-home secretary Priti Patel.

Speaking to BBC Radio Kent about the Rwanda deal this morning, Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “We are (sticking with the Rwanda policy) and what we will make sure is that UK courts can’t be overruled by the European Court of Human Rights so we are able to deal with the small boats crisis, and the Home Secretary is determined to get on with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The commissioner handles complaints about MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Complaints to ‘malfunctioning’ watchdog will not be re-investigated, MSPs hear
Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock
Shares dropped in London on Thursday morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention
Preparations for a future pandemic are being considered by the Scottish Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland must not be complacent preparing for future pandemics, MSPs told
The Government’s plan only caps the cost per unit that households pay (PA)
Truss urged to ‘publicly correct’ statements over £2,500 energy bill figure
Liz Truss gave a series of interviews on local radio (PA)
Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil
A mortgages ticking timebomb awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned (PA)
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London last month (PA)
Barristers to vote on ending strike action after pay offer, Government says
Liz Truss (PA)
Truss insists mini-budget is the ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil
Kemi Badenoch has told the US that the Government’s economic strategies are ‘going for growth in a big way’ during her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kemi Badenoch to US: Britain is ‘going for growth in a big way’ with…

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
2
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
3
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
4
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
5
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
6
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
7
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
8
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
9
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
10
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks