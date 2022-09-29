Sturgeon: I support policies like Labour’s public energy firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon: I support policies like Labour’s public energy firm

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 1.27pm
Nicola Sturgeon responded to questions at Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon responded to questions at Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she supports proposals like Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for a public energy firm, which the Labour leader set out earlier this week.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Anas Sarwar pressed Ms Sturgeon on her own pledge for a publicly-owned energy company.

At the Labour conference in Liverpool, Sir Keir said that if elected prime minister he would set up Great British Energy within his first year in office to “take advantage of the opportunities” in clean power in order to cut bills and generate a return for the nation.

The Scottish Labour leader asked the First Minister if she supports the plan.

She said: “I’m happy to give support to policies of that nature.

“Perhaps Anas Sarwar would want to back a situation where of course Scotland had full powers we would need over the energy market and access to borrowing that are necessary for us to establish an energy generation company of that nature.”

First Ministers Questions
Anas Sarwar said the Scottish fails to keep its promises (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar responded: “In 2017 the First Minister promised a Government-run energy company that would sell Scottish renewable energy to customers as close to cost price as possible, using the powers they have.

“A promise broken.

“A Labour government will establish a public energy company in year one. And after 15 years of SNP Government we’re told we still have to wait.”

He accused the First Minister of selling off rights to offshore wind generation “on the cheap”, saying Swedish company Vattenfall would profit more than Scottish taxpayers.

Ms Sturgeon said he was “talking down the fantastic ScotWind programme”.

The SNP’s plans were for a retail energy company rather than a generating one, she said.

She continued: “Yes, we committed to a publicly-owned retail energy company.

“Covid unfortunately changed those plans. We will shortly set out our plans for the national public energy agency.”

Mr Sarwar said the Scottish Government had failed to keep its promises, saying “this week, the people of Scotland saw a change is coming with Labour”.

But the First Minister said “Labour, just like the Tories, is now a pro-Brexit party regardless of the economic damage that is doing”.

