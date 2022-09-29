‘Devastating’ if Tories break promise to uprate benefits in line with inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Devastating’ if Tories break promise to uprate benefits in line with inflation

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 2.12pm Updated: September 29 2022, 10.18pm
Every year the Work and Pensions Secretary must review the level of benefits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Every year the Work and Pensions Secretary must review the level of benefits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Failing to meet a commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation would lead to disabled people “starving and freezing in their own homes”, a charity has warned.

As the Government looks to cut spending, neither Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng nor Treasury minister Chris Philp confirmed whether benefits will be increased in line with spiralling inflation.

In May this year, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak said benefits would be uprated by this September’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI), subject to a review by the Work and Pensions Secretary.

Asked during a visit to Darlington if benefits would be uprated in line with inflation, Mr Kwarteng said: “It’s premature for me to come to a decision on that, but we are absolutely focused on making sure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected through what could be a challenge.”

Mr Philp told ITV’s Robert Peston that the matter is under consideration.

Cabinet meeting
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp did not confirm whether benefits will be increased in line with inflation (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pressed, he said: “I am not going to make policy commitments on live TV, it is going to be considered in the normal way, we will make a decision and it will be announced I am sure in the first instance to the House of Commons.”

Charities for children and disabled people urged the Government to honour its promise and said people need support “that is realistic and actually enables them to pay the bills”.

Every year, the Work and Pensions Secretary must review the level of benefits.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said this will start in the autumn “using the most recent prices and earnings indices available”.

An announcement on changes is usually made in November, coming into effect the following April.

The Social Security Administration Act 1992 sets out that, if prices have increased over the review period, they should increase certain benefits by at least this rate for the next tax year.

This includes disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Incapacity Benefit and others.

They may also increase other benefits if they deem it appropriate, “having regard to the national economic situation and any other matters” they consider relevant.

Benefits that fall into this category include Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and Income Support.

However, the legislation says the Government is not required to increase benefits by an amount that “would be inconsiderable”.

And the Work and Pensions Secretary can adjust the amount of the increase  “to round any sum up or down to such extent as he thinks appropriate”, it states.

The Government can also introduce legislation to enable a change, as it did when it froze certain benefits for four years in 2016.

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “If the government u-turns on this promise, it would be devastating and lead to disabled people starving and freezing in their own homes.”

He said many disabled people have no choice but to rely on benefits, and have seen real-terms cut after cut.

He continued: “Refusing to increase benefits in line with the true inflation rate would show an utter disdain towards people who need this support.

“The government must stick to its promise to increase benefits in line with inflation, and provide much more direct financial support now to disabled people at the sharp end of this crisis.”

Child Poverty Action Group chief executive Alison Garnham said: “Children are already going hungry as costs soar – unless benefits are uprated to match inflation, they will also become the casualties of a collapsing economy.

“Struggling families will not forgive a chancellor who comes to them for efficiency savings when their cupboards are already bare.

“Families have lost enough; they need support that is realistic and actually enables them to pay the bills.”

Anastasia Berry, policy manager at the MS Society and policy co-chair of the Disability Benefits Consortium, said the groups are “horrified that the Government is considering breaking a promise to disabled people while at the same time giving a tax break to millionaires”.

She said: “So far the new Government has dangerously overlooked disabled people and it must reaffirm the pledge made earlier this year to raise benefits in line with inflation.

“This should be the bare minimum to support those we know are already at breaking point.”

The charity Mind said that, when the cost of living rises, “benefits must too”.

Vicki Nash, associate director of policy, campaigns and public affairs, said: “Any move by UK government to inflict a brutal cut in practice to the incomes of people who receive benefits during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation would simply be cruel.

“It would plunge thousands of people, many of whom have mental health problems, into financial chaos.”

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said it is “shocking” that the Government may not uprate benefits by inflation.

Senior policy adviser Iain Porter said: “Many people across the UK will agree it is morally indefensible that the Prime Minister would choose to give tax cuts to the richest funded on the backs of the poorest in our society.

“Those who will lose out if the Government continues down this track include people with low earnings, families with children, carers and people who are sick or disabled.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take “urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement” after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts (PA)
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
‘Devastating’ if Tories break promise to uprate benefits in line with inflation
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
There were glimmers of hope on Friday as official figures showed that the UK economy grew in the latest quarter, contrary to previous forecasts that it had shrunk (PA)
European markets upbeat as UK economy grows
Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets (PA)
Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’
Co-chief executive of Scarf David Mackay.
Dundee expert reveals five tips to saving on your energy bills
The Prime Minister has repeatedly said no household will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills, which is incorrect (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Experts continue to call on Truss to correct record ahead of new price cap
Muir Group has reported £84 million turnover.
Sales rise by £22m for Fife-based Muir Group despite challenging year
The drive to encourage saving into workplace pensions needs to regain momentum, a decade after the scheme started, according to experts (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Momentum of the early years of workplace pensions drive ‘needs to be regained’

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks