Scottish ministers slam ‘reckless attitude’ to UK environment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish ministers slam ‘reckless attitude’ to UK environment plans

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 3.18pm
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has co-written the letter to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater has co-written the letter to the UK Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government has been accused of taking a “reckless attitude” to environmental policies following legislative proposals outlined in its mini-budget.

Scotland’s Environment Minister Mairi McAllan and Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater have urged the UK Government to drop proposals which are an “attack on nature” and devolution.

Scottish ministers were given “very little prior notification”, according to the letter, of the plans which include loosening planning rules and removing EU environmental protection legislation.

The letter called for further information to be made available on how the measures will impact Scotland.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Mairi McAllan has called on the UK Government to reconsider its plans (Fraser Bremner/ Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The UK Government has denied claims it is reversing environmental commitments.

It comes as the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Woodland Trust launched a scathing attack on the plans.

Conservation groups said the plans could roll back environmental rules.

The letter from Ms McAllan and Ms Slater said: “From the information that has been made available, we share the strong concerns highlighted by nature groups such as the RSPB and the Woodland Trust.

“The proposals demonstrate a reckless attitude to legislation that has been developed over many decades and enshrines vital protections for both nature and people.”

And the plans “undermine” reform programmes currently underway in Scotland, the letter said.

It added: “Your proposed measures also threaten to undermine our programme of planning reform that is underway in Scotland.

“National Planning Framework 4 will signal a turning point for planning in Scotland, and we have been clear that responding to both the global climate emergency and the nature crisis will be central to that.”

UK Ministers were also told the plans “no longer represented” Scotland’s view on supporting an ambitious global framework to reverse biodiversity decline.

The Retained EU Law (Reform and Revocation) Bill has also been condemned, with ministers echoing earlier calls from Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson to ditch the plans which would spell the end for EU laws in the UK.

“Your Government appears to want to row back more than 40 years of protections in a rush to impose a deregulated, race to the bottom of our society and economy,” the letter said.

“It is particularly alarming that our environmentally principled approach to controls of polluting substances, ensuring standards for water and air quality, and providing protection for our natural habitats and wildlife are at risk from this deregulatory programme.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.

“We want every corner of our country to prosper too.

“Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment so, by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss set to attend meeting of French president’s European club
Sir Keir Starmer and Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/Toby Melville/PA)
Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil
Liz Truss (Toby Melville/PA)
Liz Truss: I will not allow impasse over Northern Ireland Protocol to drift
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’
A reform board is to ponder how to overhaul the Scottish education system (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Education reform board needs more teachers – not failed bodies, minister hears
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Darlington station for a visit to see local businesses (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’ to get economy moving
The Bank of England had to step in to calm markets on Wednesday. (Yui Mok/PA)
Market sell off has ‘UK-specific component’, Bank’s chief economist says
The NASUWT said it has been left with ‘no alternative’ other than to ballot its members (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teaching union issues strike ballot warning amid pay talks
The membership of the emergency panel was announced on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney: Emergency budget panel will bring robust economic insight
Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour more trusted than Conservatives on the economy – poll

Most Read

1
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

Gavin Liddell.
Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee
James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee

Editor's Picks