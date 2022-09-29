Education reform board needs more teachers – not failed bodies, minister hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Education reform board needs more teachers – not failed bodies, minister hears

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 5.55pm
A reform board is to ponder how to overhaul the Scottish education system (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A reform board is to ponder how to overhaul the Scottish education system (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A reform board on the future of Scottish education should include more teachers, the Education Secretary has been told.

The call came as MSPs also hit out at plans to allow organisations facing the scrapheap to have an input into the future direction of Scottish education.

Bosses from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and Education Scotland are among the advisers on the Education Reform Board launched by the Scottish Government.

The appointments have come under scrutiny as both organisations are set to be scrapped following an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.

Languages consultation
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said it is essential to have the existing organisations involved in reform plans (Jane Barlow/PA)

Last week, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said their inclusion provides a balanced view across the sector.

But there are just three teachers involved in the reform plans, out of a 59-strong membership, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

The board also includes Government officials and trade union representatives included.

During a Holyrood debate on education excellence on Thursday, Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, Michael Marra, said Education Scotland and the SQA “refuse to believe they have been scrapped at all”.

He said: “The Education Secretary telling us they are to be scrapped is a mere flesh wound for these organisations.

“The reform boards are packed with their leadership. They are hardly busting a gut to get those reports written.”

“The composition of the board is a problem.”

Stephen Kerr, Tory education spokesperson, said the changes to the organisations were proving to be “nothing more than a cosmetic exercise”.

“It is all the same people,” he said. “They will not deliver the change we need. It is time for some honesty.

“Are we really doing the best we can for our teachers, parents and children and young people? If this is our best, we should be ashamed.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, Willie Rennie, said he was unconvinced that “real change” will occur.

“We certainly need an awful lot more teachers on the bodies and the review groups because there is far too few at the current rate,” he added.

Ms Somerville has previously outlined plans to complete the operation models for the replacement organisations by the end of the year.

She said: “They are there to provide that input in the critical challenge.

“They are there to ensure, once again, that we achieve significant change in Scottish education and that is something that can’t be done by the Scottish Government alone.”

She said the report which recommended change was clear the transition should be progressed in partnership with existing organisations.

“We do need to ensure that we include the agencies we are replacing and we do need to ensure there are critical voices within that to ensure that I am held to my word on this,” she said.

“And addressing calls for more teacher involvement, the Education Secretary said trade unions who represent teachers are playing a significant part in the discussions.

She said: “Unions are involved in this and I think you do a great disservice if they are not there to represent their members, who the last time I checked, were teachers.”

