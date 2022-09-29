Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 6.04pm
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An influential cross-party group of MPs has said the Chancellor should bring forward his next “fiscal event” and economic forecast after the market fallout from his mini-budget.

The Treasury Select Committee, chaired by an influential Tory MP, said Mr Kwarteng should reveal his medium-term fiscal plan at the end of October, instead of November 23 as currently planned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility was not asked to produce its usual forecasts at the mini-budget last Friday, but it will for the November event.

Experts said the market collapse in recent days was partially caused by the lack of a forecast from the OBR. The committee had called for a forecast.

In a letter to the committee, the OBR said it would present its initial forecast to the Chancellor on October 7, and it could have the full forecast ready weeks later.

The MPs said: “The committee argues the fiscal event and OBR forecast planned for November 23 should be brought forward given ‘continued uncertainty within markets’, that it would benefit a key meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on November 3, and because a meaningful OBR forecast can be provided earlier.”

Committee chairman Mel Stride said it is “critical” that the economic analysis is brought forward.

Committee chairman Mel Stride
Committee chairman Mel Stride (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Urgent need now to increase confidence of markets that HM Treasury Kwasi Kwarteng fiscal plans stack up,” the Conservative MP tweeted.

“It is critical that OBR forecast and Chancellor’s statement are brought forward to end October or earlier.

“Critical point also is that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (which sets interest rates) meets on November 3 to decide on next moves in base rate which will impact millions.

“Not acceptable that they should be expected to take this huge decision without an OBR forecast when we know this can be provided before they meet.”

