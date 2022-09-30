EU Commissioner says UK should find ways to resolve protocol impasse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU Commissioner says UK should find ways to resolve protocol impasse

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 10.00am
An EU Commissioner has said the UK should be finding ways to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the European Union has tabled “so many pragmatic solutions” to the issues raised by the UK.

The EU and the UK remains deadlocked over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The relationship between Brussels and London has been strained by the British Government tabling legislation that would seek to rip up post-Brexit arrangements.

Ms Vestager is visiting Dublin for a series of meetings with the Government amid the energy crisis.

Asked whether she has concerns that the economic turmoil in Britain will place further strain on relations, Ms Vestager said: “Well, as I see it, when you are in a strained situation. You should not increase strain, you should find ways to put to rest problems that you’ve had in the past.

“The European Union stands with Ireland to find solutions in the EU-UK protocol and we have tabled so many pragmatic solutions to the issues raised by the UK.

“We will continue doing so and we will continue doing so with a view for this to work, for the single market to work, but of course also for the UK to get the Brexit that they voted for.”

She said it was “difficult to say” whether an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol will be reached.

Ms Vestager was critical of the British legislation designed to override parts of the protocol.

“The protocol is really important for fair competition, level playing field and for Ireland being as fully an integrated part of the single market as has been, as it should continue to be,” she told RTE Morning Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also said she appreciates the “strong Irish support” for the country’s commitment to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

Asked whether she found it troubling that Ireland relies to heavily on corporation tax, Ms Vestager said: “Well, the tax system is for every country to assess and decide themselves, as long as it’s in accordance with our common rules. That is not for me to comment.

“What I really appreciate is the strong Irish support for a rule to set a minimum of 15% effective taxation.

“I think the work done in the Euro group and Ireland supporting this measure, that is basically a global measure, is really, really important, because that will that will make sure that corporations contribute.”

Ms Vestager is set to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with during her meeting with the Government on Friday, and the energy crisis the conflict has created.

She said that EU’s seven sanctions have taken their toll on the Russian economy, and that the EU is in it for the “long haul”.

“Sanctions they must be maintained because obviously, the Russians, they are trying to find their ways around it,” she added.

“Russian sanctions will be maintained and new sanctions should be imposed after these scam referendums that has been held in in parts of Ukraine.”

