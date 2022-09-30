Scottish Government looks to accelerate laws to freeze rents and halt evictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government looks to accelerate laws to freeze rents and halt evictions

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 1.52pm
The rent freeze legislation is likely to be passed by MSPs in just three days (Jane Barlow/PA)
The rent freeze legislation is likely to be passed by MSPs in just three days (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will introduce emergency legislation at Holyrood next week to freeze rents and ban evictions and the Bill is likely to be passed in just three days.

The Scottish Parliament’s business bulletin shows a motion will be voted on that would make the Cost of Living (Protection of Tenants) (Scotland) Bill emergency legislation – expediting the process of the legislations passage.

If MSPs vote in favour of the motion, the parliamentary schedule suggests stage one proceedings will take place on Tuesday afternoon, with a committee of the whole Parliament conducting stage two proceedings on Wednesday before a final vote on Thursday.

The Bill is yet to be published, but Nicola Sturgeon announced in the Programme for Government earlier this month that rents in the private and social rental sector would be frozen, with legislation being introduced to backdate the freeze to September 6.

Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood
Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for the legislation in the Programme for Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In what is perhaps the most significant announcement I will make today, I can confirm to Parliament we will take immediate action to protect tenants in the private and in the social rented sectors,” the First Minister said in the announcement.

“I can announce that we will shortly introduce emergency legislation to Parliament. The purpose of the emergency law will be two-fold.

“Firstly, it will aim to give people security about the roof over their head this winter through a moratorium on evictions.

“Secondly, the legislation will include measures to deliver a rent freeze.”

The Programme for Government document said the Scottish Government plans to “introduce emergency legislation to protect tenants by freezing rents and imposing a moratorium on evictions until at least March 31 2023.

“We also intend to act to prevent immediate rent increases”.

