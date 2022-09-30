Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 2.32pm Updated: September 30 2022, 9.26pm
MPs say the issue is not being treated with enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MPs say the issue is not being treated with enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has shown “a lack of urgency” in its approach to tackling male suicide, according to a cross-party report.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Issues Affecting Men and Boys has concluded the current political and public policy approach to the biggest killer of men under 50 is “not working”.

The group has called for an overarching Men’s Health Strategy to be introduced, which includes a “clear” male suicide prevention strategy as a central foundation, to tackle the significant rate of suicide among men.

More than 4,700 men in England, Wales and Scotland took their own lives in 2021, and male suicide claims on average 13 lives a day in the UK.

On the findings of its report, published today, the APPG said: “Given the scale of male suicide, there is a lack of urgency and depth in terms of strategic political and public policy action because the current approach is not working.”

The report, based on the evidence of a range of national and international experts, found that male suicide should be viewed as a result of external factors such as employment, bereavement or relationship breakdown, rather than as a clinical and mental health outcome.

The group has said that only tackling these underlying issues “at the source” will reduce male suicide rates, and accused the current policy of exacerbating the problem by looking at the issue “through the wrong lens”.

The report makes a total of 16 key recommendations to the Government, including the creation of a new Government role of Minister for Male Health and Wellbeing to hold the Government accountable for its targets.

Man is upset
More than 4,700 men in the UK took their own lives in 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who chairs the APPGs, called the rates of male suicide “a national emergency” and said that “not enough is clearly being done” to tackle the issue.

“These terrible figures are too readily accepted even though each and every suicide is devastating including for friends, family and work colleagues.

“We clearly need to look at the causes of male suicide and how and why men view suicide as a solution to the problems they face. We also need society, employers and public services to better listen, ask and act.

“We cannot place all the burden on the shoulders of men if the support is not there to help. Having a general suicide prevention plan is not enough, that does not deal with the fundamental issues and we also need public bodies to be more accountable.

“A men’s health strategy would also be a step forward and we urge the new Government to take this forward.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We know men, particularly middle-aged men, are an at-risk group for suicide, which is why we are providing them with targeted mental health support.

“All local areas now have suicide prevention plans addressing the specific needs of their populations, including targeting men on lower incomes and outreach activity in settings such as pubs, gyms and football clubs.

“We have invested an additional £57 million in suicide prevention funding and have provided £5.4 million to 113 suicide prevention charities to provide therapy and support to high-risk groups.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government ‘had no other choice’ than to do ‘something different’ to spark the economy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
The Government’s energy price cap comes into effect on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy price cap comes into effect
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
Liz Truss with trainee Alexandrea Browning during a visit to the British Gas training academy, near Dartford, Kent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Truss admits £45bn mini-budget tax cuts did cause ‘disruption’
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers to vote next week on whether to end strike action
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Ian West/PA)
Greens call for £75bn tax hit on polluters and the wealthy
People thought to be migrants walk through the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, after being brought from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of migrants crossing the Channel this year edges closer to 33,000

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks