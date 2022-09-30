Welsh independence march planned for nation’s capital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Welsh independence march is to take place in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

Organisers, All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOB), say they expect thousands to show up for the rally which is being held in Cardiff city centre.

Around 8,000 supporters took to the streets during a similar protest held in Wrexham in July this year.

People attending the upcoming march are being asked to bring flags, whistles, drums, and instruments.

They have also been urged to plan ahead with travel likely to be affected due to the national rail strikes.

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani from AUOB Cymru said: “Given the UK Government’s recent tax cuts for the rich and continual erosion of workers’ rights it’s important, now more than ever, that people come along and demonstrate that we do not trust Westminster to look after the interests of Wales.”

Marches have also been held by AUOB in Caernarfon and Merthyr Tydfil, with their first ever march held in Cardiff in May 2019.

The seafront at Llandudno, north Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Saturday’s march will begin at midday in Windsor Place and travel in a 1.5 mile loop along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High St, and Duke Street before returning to the starting point.

Speeches and performances will take place from 1pm.

The line-up includes actor Julian Lewis Jones who plays Boremund Baratheon in hit HBO series and Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

Other speakers include former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley, with actress and novelist Ffion Dafis, singer Eädyth Crawford and Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey also due to make an appearance.

Fringe events have been organised for the afternoon including two separate talks on what an independent Wales would look like being held by YesCymru in The City Arms from 5pm and Melin Drafod in Quakers’ Meeting House from 7.30pm.

YesCymru and Alternative Wales-The Podcast are hosting an event at Fuel Rock Club from 2-4pm where people can go to hear a number of Welsh bands and DJs.

A Poems For Independence session will begin at 3pm in The City Arms.

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales (Francesca Nelson/PA)

An independence gig will be held at The Globe in Cardiff on Saturday night, featuring Welsh bands Los Blancos, Benji Wild and Mantis.

Head of YesCymru, Gwern Gwynfil, said he was looking forward to a “loud and joyful celebration”.

“It is very clear that Westminster will never, can never, put the priorities of Wales first,” he said.

“The only solution for us is to take our own path through independence.”

Adam Price MS, leader of Plaid Cymru who are supporting the march, said: “Support for Welsh independence is on the rise, and meanwhile the Tories in Westminster continue to make the case for independence by their very actions.

“As they tank the pound, we march for independence.”

Research published by Plaid on Friday has suggested Welsh independence could be financially viable, with the party calling the paper a “game changer”.

The fiscal gap Wales would face in the early days of independence has previously been estimated at around £13.5 billion, using figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But Professor John Doyle of Dublin City University claims the gap could be as low as £2.6bn, around 3.4% of GDP.

The average fiscal deficit across all 38 OECD countries was 3.2% in 2019.

Mr Price added: “This research further debunks the argument that Wales is too small and too poor to thrive as an independent nation.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said the report “makes some wild predictions”.

A recent YouGov poll done on behalf of ITV Wales and Cardiff University found over a fifth (24%) of Welsh voters would back an independent Wales in a hypothetical referendum.

Over half (52%) said they would vote against it, while 14% said they did not know how they would vote.