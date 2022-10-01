Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 11.08am Updated: October 1 2022, 12.44pm
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers have insisted the Government remains committed to “spending discipline” after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget tax cuts caused havoc in financial markets.

As Tories head to Birmingham for their annual conference, Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland said they were “absolutely committed” to funding their commitments amid signs ministers are preparing a major squeeze on public spending.

Earlier Liz Truss acknowledged Mr Kwarteng’s “fiscal event” had resulted in “disruption” – with the pound slumping to a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England forced to intervene to prevent a collapse of the pensions industry.

But writing in The Sun, the Prime Minister insisted the Government had been right to act to get the economy growing and will be keeping “an iron grip on the national finances as part of our commitment to sound money”.

Meanwhile in an article for The Daily Telegraph, Mr Kwarteng said he will be setting out a “credible plan” to get the public finances back on track with a “commitment to spending discipline”.

Sir Robert said the position would become clearer when the Chancellor unveils his medium-term fiscal plan towards the end of November spelling out how he will start bringing down debt as a percentage of national income.

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, he said it would give “a high degree of reassurance to markets that, like its predecessors, this Government is absolutely committed to fiscal responsibility”.

Sir Robert Buckland
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland said the plan will give ‘a high degree of reassurance’ to markets (James Manning/PA)

He added: “The Government will continue to work with the Bank, in particular the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility), to make sure that in weeks ahead everybody can see clearly we are as committed to that sense of balance, the need to fund all our commitments in the way Conservative governments traditionally have been.”

His comments came after the Prime Minister again refused to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation – something Rishi Sunak had promised to do when he was chancellor.

Pressed during a pooled interview with broadcasters on Friday, Ms Truss said only that it was “something the Work and Pensions Secretary (Chloe Smith) is looking at” as the rising cost of living squeezes Whitehall departmental budgets.

A key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, has gone further, signalling minsters are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.

ECONOMY GDP
(PA Graphics)

“My big concern in politics is that Western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our peers, and yet still enjoy a very large welfare state and persist in thinking that the two are somehow compatible over the medium to long term,” he told The Times.

“I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we can make sure that it is in full alignment with a lower tax economy.”

His warning came amid fears that millions of mortgage holders could face crippling rises in their repayments as the Bank moves to ratchet up interest rates to shore up the pound and put a lid on inflation.

The turmoil erupted after markets took fright at Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts – the biggest in 50 years – while committing billions to capping energy bills for the next two years.

With the Tories tanking in the opinion polls – one showed Labour opening up a 33-point lead – some Conservative MPs have been pressing for a change of course amid fears the party’s electoral prospects may be irreparably damaged.

There have been calls also for the publication of the next set of economic forecasts by the OBR – due to be released alongside Mr Kwarteng’s mid-term plan on November 23 – to be brought forward to help restore confidence.

The absence of updated projections from the independent watchdog was seen as one of the key reasons why the markets reacted so badly to the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

