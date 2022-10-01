Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nord Stream pipeline blasts ‘clearly an act of sabotage’, says Truss

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 12.16pm Updated: October 1 2022, 1.22pm
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)

A series of explosions which caused major damage to Russia’s undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines were “clearly an act of sabotage”, Liz Truss has said.

The Prime Minister was updated on the latest situation in the Baltic Sea in talks with her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Downing Street on Saturday.

The blasts last week occurred as Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to announce the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces – a move widely denounced in the West as a violation of international law and a serious escalation of the conflict.

There are deep suspicions in Western capitals that Moscow carried out the attacks on the pipelines – which can carry gas to Germany – as a way of intensifying the pressure over energy supplies.

However, in a speech on Friday, the Russian leader claimed “Anglo Saxons” were responsible for the “terror attacks”, which he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure”.

The US State Department has dismissed such claims as “preposterous” and “Russian disinformation”.

Following Ms Truss’s meeting with Ms Frederiksen, a No 10 spokesman said: “The leaders stressed the need to stay united in the face of Russia’s despicable action in Ukraine.

“They agreed the incidents were clearly an act of sabotage. The Prime Minister offered the UK’s support for the ongoing investigation.”

Speaking to reporters outside No 10, Ms Frederiksen said: “One of the reasons why I’m here today is because of the situation in the Baltic Sea, with Nord Stream 1 and 2.

“I was able to give some details about what has happened in Denmark, or just outside Denmark.

Mette Frederiksen visit to UK
Prime Minister Liz Truss welcomes Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“Of course, it has been very important for me to underline that the Danish authorities have said that this is not an accident.

“This is sabotage and it is critical infrastructure. So of course, this is a very serious situation.”

Neither leader sought to attribute responsibility for the incident.

The Danish and Swedish governments last week reported a series of four explosions in the two pipelines, which resulted in a large leakage of methane gas into the Baltic.

Neither is currently in operation although they both still contain gas.

Nord Stream 1 has not transported any gas since late August when Russia closed it down, saying it needed maintenance. Nord Stream 2 was halted after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was at the head of the march (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Thousands join march calling for Welsh independence
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (PA)
Tory mayor rebukes fellow Conservative for ‘Birmingham is a dump’ tweet
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay has said the party’s call for a tax on the richest 1% in society to pay for a green fund aims to ‘make our society more equal’ (Ian West/PA)
Green Party calls for wealth tax to ‘create more equal society’
Mick Lynch said union members did not want to cause the public difficulties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears ‘a bloodbath’ of repossessions (PA)
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
The Chancellor has defended his mini-budget by saying the Government ‘had no other choice’ than to do ‘something different’ to spark the economy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We had no choice but to do something different with economy, says Kwarteng
The short-term letting scheme opens on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Licence scheme to regulate short-term letting in Scotland opens

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
5
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
6
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Friday court round-up — Smashed tooth and late-night threats

More from The Courier

Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
Emmock Road, north of Dundee where the theft took place
High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site
Liz Truss (right) welcomes Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)
IN THE NAME OF LOVE: Global project Love Around The World travels to the…
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve 'IRA' threats to police in Angus
Bobby Linn's Arbroath career will be celebrated this weekend at his testimonial game on Sunday.
Revealed: Former Dundee, Dundee United and Celtic stars to line up for Arbroath select…
Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…

Editor's Picks