Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 12.00am
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing calls for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.

The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, he declared there was “more to come” – a comment that was blamed for helping to spook the markets, driving the pound, which was already falling, to an all-time low against the dollar.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “While struggling homeowners saw their mortgage bills spiral, it seems the Chancellor was sipping champagne with hedge fund managers profiting from the falling pound.

“How out of touch can you get? We need an official inquiry into this now.”

However, a source close to Chancellor dismissed any suggestion of impropriety regarding his attendance at the reception.

“Any suggestion attendees had access to privileged information is total nonsense,” the source said.

“The growth plan published on Friday included a commitment to review our tax code to make it simpler, better for families and more pro-growth.

“The Government’s ambitions on lowering the tax burden are hardly a state secret.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Former Redcar steelworks torn down in one of UK’s biggest explosive demolitions
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
Royal Mail workers continue strike over pay and conditions
Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…

Editor's Picks