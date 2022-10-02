Allies defend Kwasi Kwarteng over champagne reception after mini-budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Allies defend Kwasi Kwarteng over champagne reception after mini-budget

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.18am Updated: October 2 2022, 4.44pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng has been defended by senior Tories as opponents called for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.

The Sunday Times reported that he joined the gathering at the Chelsea home of a City financier on the evening of September 23 where he was said to have been “egged on” to commit to his plan for £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

The following Sunday, in a BBC TV interview, the Chancellor declared there was “more to come”, a comment that was blamed for helping to spook the markets, driving the pound, which was already falling, to an all-time low against the dollar.

Tory chairman Jake Berry, who was at the event, insisted nothing untoward happened and Conservative Party donors at the event should be “lauded”, while Prime Minister Liz Truss said meeting business people was part of the Chancellor’s job.

Mr Berry told Sky News: “I was there so I listened to what he said and what he talked about was his plan for growth.”

He added: “I can categorically rule out that in terms of the address he made to the group of people who were there as part of this normal treasurer’s event, he did not give any insight into future plans and I’m sure in terms of his private conversations he didn’t give any.”

Mr Berry suggested the Chancellor was drinking a soft drink rather than champagne and added: “We often have drinks receptions for donors in the Conservative Party and in fact these people should be lauded because we don’t have public funding of political parties and these are people who go out and make money and donate to political parties in the same way as they do for the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats.”

Ms Truss told the BBC: “The Chancellor meets business people all the time, that’s his job.

“I do not manage Kwasi Kwarteng’s diary, believe me.”

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds called on Mr Berry, in the interests of “full transparency”, to publish a full list of those attending the do.

In a letter to her Conservative counterpart she asked him to say whether any of those who were there paid a fee to attend or pledged funds to the Tory Party.

She also asked whether – given that the Chancellor “appears to have disclosed sensitive and potentially market-moving information” – any civil servants were present to take minutes.

“Many people are sickened by the image of champagne-quaffing Conservative donors encouraging the Chancellor to press ahead with further tax cuts for billionaires, at the same time as many members of the British public are unable to access a mortgage or are faced with a massive hike in interest rates,” she wrote.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “While struggling homeowners saw their mortgage bills spiral, it seems the Chancellor was sipping champagne with hedge fund managers profiting from the falling pound.

“How out of touch can you get?

“We need an official inquiry into this now.”

However, a source close to Chancellor dismissed any suggestion of impropriety regarding his attendance at the reception.

“Any suggestion attendees had access to privileged information is total nonsense,” the source said.

“The growth plan published on Friday included a commitment to review our tax code to make it simpler, better for families and more pro-growth.

“The Government’s ambitions on lowering the tax burden are hardly a state secret.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich
The surging cost of carbon dioxide could add £1.7 billion to the cost of British groceries, according to new analysis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Carbon dioxide price surge threatens £1.7bn extra cost for UK groceries
A campaign group has slammed the “misinformed and misleading” data that has been used to justify demolishing two historic buildings in London’s Barbican (Alamy/PA)
Campaign group says Barbican demolition plans make ‘misleading’ safety claims
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grant Shapps joins Tory revolt over Liz Truss scrapping top rate of income tax
Kwasi Kwarteng is due to address the Tory conference (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: We must ‘stay the course’ with tax-cutting plan
Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike
Michael Gove blasted Liz Truss’s plans (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove could vote against Liz Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks