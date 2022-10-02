Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 10.48am Updated: October 2 2022, 1.48pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation.

The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.

Ms Truss defended plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the nation’s wealthiest as part of her controversial £45 billion package of tax cuts, but did not rule out cuts to public services.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg interviews Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the triple lock” protecting them against price increases.

But she refused to give the same guarantee for benefits in April, despite prices having risen by 9.9% compared with a year ago and the Bank of England expecting inflation to peak at 11%.

Not ruling out rowing back on Boris Johnson’s promise to maintain the raise in benefit payments in line with inflation, she said Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith is “looking at” the issue.

“She will make a determination on that and we will announce that this autumn,” Ms Truss said during an interview on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

She also refused to rule out real-term cuts to the funding of Government departments, which would force ministers to consider paring back services and staffing levels.

“I’m not going to write future budgets on your show,” Ms Truss said.

“I believe in outcomes rather than inputs, so I believe in what people see and what people feel.”

Local Government Association Annual Conference
Michael Gove said it will be ‘very, very, very difficult’ to argue that it is right to impose real-term cuts on benefits while cutting tax for the highest earners (Danny Lawson/PA)

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said it will be “very, very, very difficult” to argue that it is right to impose real-term cuts on benefits while cutting tax for the highest earners.

He told a recording of the Chopper’s Politics Live podcast for the Telegraph that the abolition of the 45% tax rate on income over £150,000 should instead be reversed.

Katie Schmuecker, a policy adviser for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said in a statement that Ms Truss’s comments will “have added to the mounting fear being felt by those on the lowest incomes”.

“Failing to commit to help people who are already struggling to feed their families, cook hot food and heat their homes, when she has reaffirmed her intention to help those on the highest incomes, is both morally indefensible and harmful,” she said.

“There is still time for the Prime Minister and her Government to commit to uprating benefits in line with prices, as is usual, and avoid committing this harmful act of historic proportions.”

