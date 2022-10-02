Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 2.18pm Updated: October 2 2022, 6.57pm
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party conference is under way.

The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government.

Escorted by several police officers, Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by a loudly booing and jeering crowd, some of whom shouted “Tory scum”, as he headed towards his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.

Mr Rees-Mogg played down the protests as a “fact of democracy”.

Speaking to Sky News while being led through the crowd by police, he said: “There have been protests at Tory conferences since time immemorial, it’s nothing new.

“It’s a fact of democracy.

“They’re shouting but it’s perfectly peaceful.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Police officers hold back members of the public as Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And the right to peaceful expression of your view is fundamental to our constitution.”

His appointment has been criticised by environmental groups due to his criticism of “climate alarmism” and support for fracking.

Mick, who followed the minister with a placard that read “Tory lies kill”, said he joined the rally because “I hate the Tories”.

The 58-year-old, from Birmingham, who did not want to give his surname, described Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget as “disastrous for normal people”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s just the start though – the next step is, to balance the books again, they’re going to cut public services even further. They disgust me.”

Video showed Tory MP Michael Fabricant being accosted by protesters outside the conference, although he rejected claims on social media that he was pushed.

“No-one touched me. Just shouted abuse,” Mr Fabricant tweeted.

“So for clarity, I was not pushed or shoved, nor did I fall over. As far as I could see, the crowd was noisy but self-disciplined.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch spoke at the rally (Jacob King/PA)

West Midlands Police said on Sunday that no arrests had been made in relation to any disorder.

“Thousands of people supporting a variety of causes have exercised their right to protest in the city centre,” the force said.

“We are aware that a Conservative MP was confronted by protesters when walking through the city earlier today.

“Officers who were in the area at the time liaising with protesters quickly helped guide him to the conference venue due to the large number of people who had gathered.

“We are also aware of reports of an alleged assault against a second Conservative MP on Broad Street. The MP has since confirmed that while he was approached by protesters, he was not assaulted.”

Earlier, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told the rally that “we are in the middle of a class struggle”.

He said: “We pay tax to support our people not to subsidise the rich.

“The rich should be subsidising us.”

He also said the Government was “acting in the interests of their people”.

To loud cheers, he said: “We’re going to change this country, we’re going to change society.”

Protesters outside the Conservative Party conference
Protesters outside the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)

Other demonstrators also expressed their anger over the Government’s move to axe the top rate of income tax for the nation’s highest earners during the cost-of-living crisis.

Jane Elledge, 53, an IT trainer from Bromsgrove, told PA: “Enough is enough really. We’ve had Brexit, we’ve had falling standards, we’ve had people having to work two jobs, people starving, people with no heating, and just the kind of final straw is the announcement of the richest people getting a tax cut.

“Trickle-down economics doesn’t work. We get nothing – nothing for the working people.

“It’s got to stop. Tories out.”

As speakers took to the stage, demonstrators chanted “Tories are not welcome here” and “Tory scum out of Brum”.

Laura Kuenssberg, left, with Prime Minister Liz Truss
Liz Truss, right, told Laura Kuenssberg she 'stood by the package' the Government had announced (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Organised by the People’s Assembly campaign group, it was part of a wave of protests sweeping the country amid rising energy costs and falling living standards.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ms Truss said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.

“I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act”.

She admitted she should have “laid the ground better” for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, and said the Chancellor had made the decision to cut income tax for the richest.

The crowd later set off to march through central Birmingham.

