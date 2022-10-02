Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.06am
Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Kwasi Kwarteng will insist the Conservative Party must “stay the course” and back his plan for tax cuts in the face of a mounting Tory revolt.

The Chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps took aim at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions of people are seeing their family finances squeezed.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Michael Gove at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Mr Kwarteng will insist his measures are vital to boost growth and avoid a “slow, managed decline”.

The plan to axe the 45% income tax rate for top earners and scrap curbs on bankers’ bonuses at a time when many households face a cost-of-living crisis has been condemned by political opponents and Tory critics, with Mr Kwarteng bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was criticised for singling Mr Kwarteng out as responsible for the tax cut, saying “it was a decision the Chancellor made” rather than one debated by the entire Cabinet.

Mr Gove toured fringe events at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham to give his verdict on the plan, which he called “not Conservative”, hinting that he could vote against the measure in the Commons.

Former transport secretary Mr Shapps used a Times column to say “this is not the time to be making big giveaways to those who need them least” because “when pain is around, pain must be shared”.

“This bolt-from-the-blue abolition of the higher rate, compounded by the lack in communication that the PM acknowledges, is an unforced error that is harming the Government’s economic credibility,” he said.

Damian Green, a former deputy prime minister, warned the Tories would lose the next election if “we end up painting ourselves as the party of the rich”.

Tory ex-chancellor George Osborne said it was “touch and go whether the Chancellor can survive” the fallout, telling the Andrew Neil Show it would be “curtains” for Mr Kwarteng if his speech on Monday went badly.

Andrew Bowie, who was parliamentary private secretary to Theresa May when she was in No 10, agreed with Mr Gove that unfunded tax cuts were not Conservative.

Former minister Maria Caulfield said: “I can’t support the 45p tax removal when nurses are struggling to pay their bills.”

The Telegraph reported that a vote on the 45% measure would not be held until after the November 23 financial statement which will set out how the party aims to bring the public finances under control.

In his Conservative Party conference speech, Mr Kwarteng will insist he will manage taxpayers’ money with an “iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline”.

But he will insist the gamble by the Tories to cut taxes and axe red tape in the hope of increasing economic growth to an annual trend of 2.5% was the correct approach.

He will highlight the strength of the dollar as a problem facing all economies, rather than just the UK, which saw the pound fall to a record low against the US currency after the mini-budget before regaining ground.

He will say that “major currencies” are “wrestling an incredibly strong US dollar”.

The speech will be keenly watched in the City of London, although it is expected to be delivered around 4pm, shortly before the markets close.

Mr Kwarteng will say: “I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain’s destiny to fall into middle income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year-high is somehow inevitable. It isn’t, and shouldn’t be.

“We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

“That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs, and crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services, and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

“We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”

Mr Kwarteng will say his plan is “sound, credible and will increase growth”, making that “my promise to the people of this country”.

Setting out his “new economic deal”, he will say the Government is “wholly committed to economic growth”, delivering “more businesses, more jobs, higher pay” and ultimately “more money for public services”.

But his speech comes with Ms Truss failing to rule out cuts in public spending to help balance the books, and the possibility of benefits facing a real-terms cut as earners on more than £150,000 see their taxes slashed.

Mr Kwarteng will say: “You cannot have a strong NHS without a strong economy. You cannot have good schools without a strong economy. You cannot have quality infrastructure without a strong economy.

“With this plan, we are aiming for 2.5% annual trend growth. We did it before. We can do it again.”

The Chancellor is expected to set out further details of his reforms, including the so-called “Big Bang 2.0” package of financial regulation, in the coming weeks ahead of a “medium-term fiscal plan” on November 23, which will be accompanied by the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

One in two workers plan to look for a new job in response to the cost-of-living crisis, research has suggested (Alamy/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis sparking demand for higher paid jobs, says recruiter
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
The surging cost of carbon dioxide could add £1.7 billion to the cost of British groceries, according to new analysis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Carbon dioxide price surge threatens £1.7bn extra cost for UK groceries
A campaign group has slammed the “misinformed and misleading” data that has been used to justify demolishing two historic buildings in London’s Barbican (Alamy/PA)
Campaign group says Barbican demolition plans make ‘misleading’ safety claims
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Grant Shapps joins Tory revolt over Liz Truss scrapping top rate of income tax
Kwasi Kwarteng is due to address the Tory conference (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: We must ‘stay the course’ with tax-cutting plan
Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Allies defend Kwasi Kwarteng over champagne reception after mini-budget
Michael Gove blasted Liz Truss’s plans (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove could vote against Liz Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans
Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
6
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
7
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
8
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
9
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
10
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)
Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

More from The Courier

Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Miller was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping…
Pupils at St Ninian's Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…

Editor's Picks